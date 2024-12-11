Thousands of social media users across the country Wednesday reported some technical problems when trying to access Facebook and Instagram, according to the website Down Detector.

Just before 12 p.m. CT, Down Detector showed a spike in reports of Facebook users reporting the platform was down, or working intermittently, with more than 50,000 users reporting problems.

A live outage map on the site also showed users were reporting problems, with highest reports in Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York and Boston, among other cities.

Some reported to NBC Chicago receiving a Facebook error message with the text "Sorry, something went wrong. "We're working on getting this fixed as soon as we can."

Users also reported problems loading Instagram, Down Detector's site showed with more than 60,000 reports of outages.

According to Down Detector's heat map, the highest number of Instagram outages was reported in New York and Chicago.

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the hashtag "instagramdown" was trending, with more than 5,000 recent posts.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

This story will be updated as more details become available.