Illinois snowstorm: Latest timeline on when major winter storm will hit

A major snowstorm will move across the Central Plains this weekend, bringing heavy snow, ice and potentially hazardous travel conditions to multiple Midwest states, including Illinois.

But when exactly is it set to arrive, and where?

According to the National Weather Service, the storm -- set to hit Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and parts to the east and south -- will begin developing late Saturday.

The biggest impact in Illinois will be Sunday afternoon and overnight into Monday, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said, with current forecast models showing as much as eight inches of snow near I-74.

Further downstate, Jeanes said, a wintry mix of ice and snow is likely.

If the storm tracks further north, it could clip parts of the Chicago area, with potential accumulating snow and travel impacts Sunday into Monday, and early next week.

A winter storm will bring accumulating snow and travel impacts to the region early next week. We will continue to refine the forecast track as it approaches, including the placement of the northern edge of the snow and any additional lake effect potential. Stay tuned! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/OeRrxDrE7I — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 3, 2025

"There is a set of models keeping the system completely south of the Chicago area, and another set of models bringing up to 3 inches of snow for us; with more snow for the Kankakee River valley," Jeanes said.

Jeanes added that "there will be a sharp gradient of significantly lower totals on the northern edge" of the system. For those on the southern edge, ice and potentially severe weather are more likely.

Winter storm forecast: How much snow and where?

So where can you expect the most snow?

Here's a look at the latest projects, as of early Friday morning:

In St. Louis, the National Weather Service warned of hazardous weekend travel conditions associated with the storm, with snow-covered roads and freezing rain possible.

"Travel should be avoided Sunday, if at all possible" the NWS said.

❄️🧊A range of winter precipitation types are expected across the region late Saturday, Sunday & early Monday. Details are expected to become clearer thru the day today. Travel should be avoided Sunday, if at all possible. #mowx #ilwx #stlwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/CRhVDmXgL2 — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 3, 2025

The winter storm will also impact Indiana, with a winter storm watch set to go into effect beginning 1 p.m. Sunday along and south of US 24.

"Accumulating snow and travel impacts are likely," the NWS said, with the storm likely to threaten the Monday morning commute.

While uncertainty remained regarding the timing and location of the storm track, the latest storm forecasts call for heavy snow and ice across much of the Midwest through Tuesday, including Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

"Expect potentially dangerous travel conditions in some locations," the NWS said.

Here are the latest Key Messages for the winter storm set to produce significant snow & ice accumulations from the Central Plains to the Mid-Atlantic this weekend & into early next week. Expect potentially dangerous travel conditions in some locations. pic.twitter.com/cRieD6hKpF — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 2, 2025

The most likely outcome for the Chicago area will be more localized lake effect snow coming off of Lake Michigan, with one to three inches of snow possible in some parts.