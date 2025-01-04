Illinois winter storm timeline: ‘Significant' snowstorm to impact large portion of state

Parts of Illinois, Indiana and other Midwest states could experience the largest snowfall in more than a decade, with a major winter storm expected to deliver heavy snow, near-blizzard conditions and freezing rain.

The "significant" snowstorm is expected to begin Saturday evening across the Great Plains, dropping at least 8 inches of snow in areas between central Kansas and Indiana as it travels eastward. Portions of southern and central Illinois will be pounded with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour.

Consequently, a winter storm warning has been issued for roughly the lower half of Illinois, where localized snowfall totals could range between 11 and 16 inches. The National Weather Service Office in St. Louis warns of major effects beginning in the latter part of the weekend, urging drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel - and homeowners to expect potential power outages.

As residents hunker down and prepare for mother nature to unleash this blast of winter weather, here's what is expected to occur and when:

Saturday night

While most of the snow accumulation will occur Sunday, minor impacts could begin as soon as Saturday night, according to the NWS. Drivers in the St. Louis area, including west-central Illinois, are advised to avoid travel as early as late Saturday, with conditions slated to worsen as time goes on.

Sunday morning and afternoon

A winter storm warning takes effect for a large swath of Illinois beginning at midnight Sunday, ahead of the expected blast of snow. Counties along the Illinois-Missouri border in the central and southern portions of the state will experience the earliest snowfall, before 3 a.m. Impacts will be seen west of a line from Rushville to Effingham prior to sunrise as the storm pushes eastward, according to the NWS.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Snowfall along the Interstate 74 corridor, including areas such as Peoria and Bloomington, is more likely later in the morning hours. Heavy snowfall is expected across much of the region in the afternoon, according to the NWS. However, some parts will experience freezing rain.

Freezing rain and ice accumulation will be confined to areas near and south of U.S. Highway 50 across southeast Illinois, meteorologists said.

A large chunk of the snow accumulation will take place in the daytime, when snowfall rates may exceed 1 inch per hour at times. Travel could be "very difficult," the NWS warned, noting that areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Sunday night and Monday

Both heavy and blowing snow are slated to persist across most of central Illinois Sunday night and early Monday.

Hazardous driving conditions will likely continue through the morning commute, when some areas could be waking up to more than a foot of snow, meteorologists said.

The situation will likely improve in the late morning hours, as the NWS expects to lift the winter storm warning at noon.

What about the Chicago area?

The Chicago area won't be entirely in the clear when it comes to snow.

Drivers could encounter dicey commutes both Monday morning and evening, with the possibility of lake effect snow causing problematic road conditions, according to the NWS. Slippery conditions are expected in parts of several counties across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana between midnight and 7 p.m.

Motorists are urged to slow down, increase traveling distances and plan for extra time.

As the wind picks up late Sunday and starts streaming off Lake Michigan, lake effect bands that could produce between 1 and 3 inches of snow may emerge, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. Snowfall will be localized, with much of the region experiencing one inch of accumulation or less. The city and south suburban communities, meanwhile, will likely see around 1.5 inches of snow.