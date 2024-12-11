Illinois man arrested, accused of assaulting U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace at U.S. Capitol

An Illinois man Tuesday night was arrested after allegedly assaulting U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Members of Congress' office reported an incident in the Rayburn House Office Building around 6 p.m., Capitol police said.

Law enforcement agents then tracked down and arrested the suspect, James McIntyre, 33, of Illinois. McIntyre faces a charge of assaulting a government official, police said.

McIntyre was screened before entering the building, which was open to the public at the time of the incident, officials said.

I was physically accosted tonight on Capitol grounds over my fight to protect women. Capitol police have arrested him.



All the violence and threats keep proving our point. Women deserve to be safe.



NBC News reported Mace last month introduced a measure to bar lawmakers and House employees from "using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex," saying she was responding to Sarah McBride’s being elected the first openly transgender member of Congress in November.

Capitol Police did not provide NBC News further details about the suspect, and did not respond to questions about whether or not the suspect was an advocate of transgender rights.