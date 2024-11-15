Illinois hospital safety grades: See how your hospital ranked in a new safety report

Nearly 30% of hospitals in Illinois received an "A" grade in the latest safety report from health care watchdog group and nonprofit Leapfrog, though some hospitals dipped in their rankings, the biannual report said.
The data, part of the Fall 2024 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Report, was released by the organization Friday. The biannual report from the independent group evaluates nearly 3,000 hospitals on their abilities to to prevent medical errors, accidents and infections, editors said.
The group then assigns letter grades to hospitals on a scale of "A," "B," "C," D" and "F," using up to 30 performances measures, a release said.
According to the report, Illinois hospital patient safety overall improved since the group's last report, which was released in May, editors said, with Illinois now ranking at No. 23 in the country for hospital safety. In the spring, Illinois' ranking was No. 30 on that same list.
The state with hospitals that ranked the highest for patient safety was Utah, the report said, followed by Virginia, Connecticut, North Carolina, New Jersey and California.
In Illinois, a total of 111 hospitals were graded. In the Chicago area, 27 hospitals earned an "A" ranking, up from 13 in May. One of those hospitals, University of Chicago Medical Center, is the only hospital in Chicago to have consecutive "A" grades since the report began in 2012, a release from the hospital said.
Several of the Chicago-area hospitals that earned an "A" ranking for Fall of 2024 moved up two letter grades, including Advocate Condell in Libertyville, Advocate Good Shepherd in Barrington and Jackson Park Hospital in Chicago.
At least four Chicago-area hospitals moved up from "D" grades to "C", including Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest and Thorek Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
No Chicago-area hospitals received an "F" grade, unlike years past, though five earned a "D" grade.
The full Leapfrog safety grades report for Fall 2023 can be found here.
Here's the full list of grades for Chicago-area hospitals:
Grade A
- Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington
- Ascension Resurrection, Chicago
- Ascension Saint Francis, Evanston
- Ascension Saint Mary, Kankakee
- Endeavor Health Hospital, Naperville
- Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital, Elmhurst
- Endeavor Hospital -- Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park
- Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights
- Jackson Park Hospital, Chicago
- Loretto Hospital, Chicago
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Geneva
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Huntley
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, Kishwaukee
- Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, McHenry
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago
- Ottawa Regional Hospital and Healthcare Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago
- Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox
- UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook
- UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, Hindsale
- UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange
- University of Chicago Medical Center
Grade B
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge
- Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin
- Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village
- Ascension Mercy, Aurora
- Ascension Saint Alexius, Hoffman Estates
- Ascension Saint Mary-Chicago
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Chicago
- MacNeal Hospital, Berwyn
- OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center
- Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
- Rush Copley Medical Center, Aurora
- Rush Oak Park Hospital, Oak Park
Grade C
- Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn -
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Hazel Crest
- Ascension Saint Joseph Joliet, Chicago, Elgin
- Advocate Trinity Hospital, Chicago
- Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, Chicago
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Humboldt Park Health, Chicago
- Insight Hospital & Medical Center, Chicago
- Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Chicago
- Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood
- Mt. Sinai Hospital, Chicago
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Harvey
- Saint Anthony Hospital, Chicago
- St. Bernard Hospital, Chicago
- Thorek Memorial Hospital, Chicago
- UChicago Medicine AdventHealth GlenOaks
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, Chicago
- Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan
Grade D
- Community First Medical Center, Chicago
- Roseland Community Hospital, Chicago
- South Shore Hospital, Chicago
- Weiss Memorial Hospital, Chicago
- West Suburban Medical Center, Oak Park
This story will be updated with responses from health care centers as they are provided.