Illinois hospital safety grades: See how your hospital ranked in a new safety report

Nearly 30% of hospitals in Illinois received an "A" grade in the latest safety report from health care watchdog group and nonprofit Leapfrog, though some hospitals dipped in their rankings, the biannual report said.

The data, part of the Fall 2024 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Report, was released by the organization Friday. The biannual report from the independent group evaluates nearly 3,000 hospitals on their abilities to to prevent medical errors, accidents and infections, editors said.

The group then assigns letter grades to hospitals on a scale of "A," "B," "C," D" and "F," using up to 30 performances measures, a release said.

According to the report, Illinois hospital patient safety overall improved since the group's last report, which was released in May, editors said, with Illinois now ranking at No. 23 in the country for hospital safety. In the spring, Illinois' ranking was No. 30 on that same list.

The state with hospitals that ranked the highest for patient safety was Utah, the report said, followed by Virginia, Connecticut, North Carolina, New Jersey and California.

In Illinois, a total of 111 hospitals were graded. In the Chicago area, 27 hospitals earned an "A" ranking, up from 13 in May. One of those hospitals, University of Chicago Medical Center, is the only hospital in Chicago to have consecutive "A" grades since the report began in 2012, a release from the hospital said.

Several of the Chicago-area hospitals that earned an "A" ranking for Fall of 2024 moved up two letter grades, including Advocate Condell in Libertyville, Advocate Good Shepherd in Barrington and Jackson Park Hospital in Chicago.

At least four Chicago-area hospitals moved up from "D" grades to "C", including Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest and Thorek Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

No Chicago-area hospitals received an "F" grade, unlike years past, though five earned a "D" grade.

The full Leapfrog safety grades report for Fall 2023 can be found here.

Here's the full list of grades for Chicago-area hospitals:

Grade A

Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington

Ascension Resurrection, Chicago

Ascension Saint Francis, Evanston

Ascension Saint Mary, Kankakee

Endeavor Health Hospital, Naperville

Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital, Elmhurst

Endeavor Hospital -- Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park

Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights

Jackson Park Hospital, Chicago

Loretto Hospital, Chicago

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Geneva

Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Huntley

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, Kishwaukee

Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, McHenry

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest

Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

Ottawa Regional Hospital and Healthcare Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, Hindsale

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange

University of Chicago Medical Center

Grade B

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge

Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin

Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village

Ascension Mercy, Aurora

Ascension Saint Alexius, Hoffman Estates

Ascension Saint Mary-Chicago

John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Chicago

MacNeal Hospital, Berwyn

OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Rush Copley Medical Center, Aurora

Rush Oak Park Hospital, Oak Park

Grade C

Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn -

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove

Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Hazel Crest

Ascension Saint Joseph Joliet, Chicago, Elgin

Advocate Trinity Hospital, Chicago

Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, Chicago

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Humboldt Park Health, Chicago

Insight Hospital & Medical Center, Chicago

Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Chicago

Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood

Mt. Sinai Hospital, Chicago

Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Harvey

Saint Anthony Hospital, Chicago

St. Bernard Hospital, Chicago

Thorek Memorial Hospital, Chicago

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth GlenOaks

University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, Chicago

Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan

Grade D

Community First Medical Center, Chicago

Roseland Community Hospital, Chicago

South Shore Hospital, Chicago

Weiss Memorial Hospital, Chicago

West Suburban Medical Center, Oak Park

This story will be updated with responses from health care centers as they are provided.