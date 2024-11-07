Hospitals

These are the best hospitals in Illinois, new national ranking says

In total, more than 5,000 hospitals were evaluated, and thousands of medical professionals were surveyed, editors said

26 Illinois hospitals just ranked on a new list of America's "Best-in-State Hospitals" for 2024, with the four of the hospitals located in Chicago and the majority in the suburbs.

The list, from Newsweek and Statista, was based on a nationwide, online survey of health care professionals, quality of care metrics, accreditation data and patient satisfaction data, editors said.

It also took into account a PROMs implementation survey -- or Patient-Reported Outcome Measures, which are questionnaires completed by patients to "measure their perception of their functional well-being and quality of life related to an episode or experience of care," the report said.

According to the report, the ranking features more than 700 leading hospitals from across the nation. "Hospitals with an outstanding performance in patient experience are additionally recognized with a patient experience award," editors said.

In total, more than 5,000 hospitals were evaluated, and thousands of medical professionals were surveyed, the report added.

In Illinois, the No. 1 hospital on the report was Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, followed by Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago at No. 2, and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield at No. 3.

The full list of hospitals ranked in Illinois by the report is below:

  1. Rush University Medical Center, Chicago
  2. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago
  3. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield
  4. University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago
  5. Evanston Hospital, Evanston
  6. Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood
  7. Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, McHenry
  8. Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove
  9. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge
  10. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington
  11. Elmhurst Hospital, Elmhurst
  12. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest
  13. Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Geneva
  14. Edward Hospital, Naperville
  15. Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village
  16. Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago
  17. Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox
  18. UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale, Hinsdale
  19. Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn
  20. Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
  21. Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal
  22. SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital Centralia, Centralia
  23. Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin
  24. Memorial Hospital Belleville, Belleville
  25. Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, DeKalb
  26. John H. Stroger Jr., Hospital of Cook County, Chicago

