These are the best hospitals in Illinois, new national ranking says

26 Illinois hospitals just ranked on a new list of America's "Best-in-State Hospitals" for 2024, with the four of the hospitals located in Chicago and the majority in the suburbs.
The list, from Newsweek and Statista, was based on a nationwide, online survey of health care professionals, quality of care metrics, accreditation data and patient satisfaction data, editors said.
It also took into account a PROMs implementation survey -- or Patient-Reported Outcome Measures, which are questionnaires completed by patients to "measure their perception of their functional well-being and quality of life related to an episode or experience of care," the report said.
According to the report, the ranking features more than 700 leading hospitals from across the nation. "Hospitals with an outstanding performance in patient experience are additionally recognized with a patient experience award," editors said.
In total, more than 5,000 hospitals were evaluated, and thousands of medical professionals were surveyed, the report added.
In Illinois, the No. 1 hospital on the report was Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, followed by Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago at No. 2, and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield at No. 3.
The full list of hospitals ranked in Illinois by the report is below:
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield
- University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago
- Evanston Hospital, Evanston
- Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood
- Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, McHenry
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington
- Elmhurst Hospital, Elmhurst
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Geneva
- Edward Hospital, Naperville
- Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago
- Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox
- UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale, Hinsdale
- Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn
- Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
- Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital Centralia, Centralia
- Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin
- Memorial Hospital Belleville, Belleville
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, DeKalb
- John H. Stroger Jr., Hospital of Cook County, Chicago
