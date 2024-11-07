These are the best hospitals in Illinois, new national ranking says

26 Illinois hospitals just ranked on a new list of America's "Best-in-State Hospitals" for 2024, with the four of the hospitals located in Chicago and the majority in the suburbs.

The list, from Newsweek and Statista, was based on a nationwide, online survey of health care professionals, quality of care metrics, accreditation data and patient satisfaction data, editors said.

It also took into account a PROMs implementation survey -- or Patient-Reported Outcome Measures, which are questionnaires completed by patients to "measure their perception of their functional well-being and quality of life related to an episode or experience of care," the report said.

According to the report, the ranking features more than 700 leading hospitals from across the nation. "Hospitals with an outstanding performance in patient experience are additionally recognized with a patient experience award," editors said.

In total, more than 5,000 hospitals were evaluated, and thousands of medical professionals were surveyed, the report added.

In Illinois, the No. 1 hospital on the report was Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, followed by Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago at No. 2, and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield at No. 3.

The full list of hospitals ranked in Illinois by the report is below:

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago Evanston Hospital, Evanston Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, McHenry Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington Elmhurst Hospital, Elmhurst Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Geneva Edward Hospital, Naperville Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale, Hinsdale Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital Centralia, Centralia Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin Memorial Hospital Belleville, Belleville Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, DeKalb John H. Stroger Jr., Hospital of Cook County, Chicago