5 Illinois hospitals rank on new list of 100 ‘Great Hospitals in America' for 2024

Five Illinois hospitals ranked on new list compiling 100 "Great Hospitals in America" for 2024.

The list, compiled by Becker's Hospital Review, highlights hospitals across the nation that are "widely recognized for their clinical excellence, commitment to patient safety, innovative initiatives, research efforts, education and high levels of patient satisfaction," editors wrote.

Becker's accepted nominations and used editorial research to compile the list, editors said. Hospitals cannot pay for inclusion, and the list is organized in alphabetical order, editors added.

Becker's stressed that while many of the hospitals included were also recognized by other national rankings, including The Leapfrog Group, U.S. News and World Report and Healthgrades, the list is "not exhaustive."

Of the five Illinois hospitals listed, one was located in Chicago. The others were located in the suburbs.

The only Chicago hospital to make the ranking was Northwestern Memorial Hospital, located in Streeterville. According to the report, Northwestern Memorial Hospital is the only hospital in Illinois that landed a spot on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" for 13 consecutive years.

"The hospital is one of the first to provide private rooms to all patients and its campus provides spaces for community health programming such as educational seminars and wellness classes," the report added.

Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn also made Becker's report.

"The medical center is highly ranked by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, particularly for its cardiology and heart surgery programs," the report said. "It has also received multiple Healthgrades awards for quality and safety."

Ascension Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove was also listed on the report, with editors saying the hospital has been recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Specialty Care for "cardiac care, spinal surgery and more.

Two Endeavor Health Hospitals, formerly known as NorthShore, also made the group -- Endeavor Health Edward Hospital in Naperville, and Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital.

The full list of Illinois hospitals that landed on the list can be found below:

Ascension Alexian Brothers - Elk Grove Village

Advocate Christ Medical Center - Oak Lawn

Endeavor Health Edward Hospital - Napverville

Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital - Elmhurst

Northwestern Memorial Hospital - Chicago

Earlier this year, 14 Illinois hospitals ranked on Healthgrades' list of of "America's 250 Best Hospitals," and two made U.S. News & World Report's most recent report of "Best Hospitals" for 2024.

The full report from Becker's Hospital Review can be found here.