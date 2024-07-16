Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago were just were named among the 20 best hospitals in the country according to a new list from U.S. News and World Report.

The report, which ranks the top hospitals in the nation as well the best hospitals in each state and metro area for 2024-2025, was released Tuesday. According to editors, the list of the top 20 hospitals in the nation is considered the "Honor Roll."

"The Best Hospitals Honor Roll highlights 20 hospitals that excel across most or all types of care evaluated by U.S. News," the report states. "Hospitals received points if they were nationally ranked in the 15 specialties – the more specialties and the higher their rank, the more points they got – and if they were rated high performing in any of the 20 procedures and conditions."

The top point-scorers, editors said, made the Honor Roll.

"These ratings and rankings are based on each hospital's patient outcomes – that is, how well patients have fared after treatment," editors went on to say, "as well as other factors that matter to patients, like the quality of their experience and whether the hospital is adequately staffed."

The two Chicago hospitals made the same list in 2023. A full guide to how U.S. News & World ranks hospitals can be found here.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center were the only hospitals in Illinois to make the report's honor roll, which also saw appearances from hospitals in Boston, New York, Los Angeles and Minnesota. The full list of honor roll hospitals, which is ranked in alphabetical order, can be found here.

According to the report, Northwestern Memorial Hospital ranked high due to its high marks in adult specialties, including Cancer, Cardiology, Vascular Surgery, Endocrinology, Obstetrics and more.

Rush University Medical Center also ranked high in some specialties, including Neurology and Orthopedics.

In state rankings, both Chicago hospitals tied for the No.1 spot in Illinois. Here's which hospitals rounded out the rest Illinois' rankings:

1. Northwestern Medicine - Northwestern Memorial Hospital / Rush University Medical Center - tie

3. University of Chicago Medical Center - Chicago

4. Advocate Christ Medical Center - Oak Lawn

5. Endeavor Health NorthShore Hospitals - Evanston

6. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital - Park Ridge

7. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital - Winfield

8. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital - Barrington / Loyola University Medical Center - Maywood - tie

9. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital - Lake Forest

10. Endeavor Health Edward Hospital - Warrenville

The full list for Illinois can be found here.