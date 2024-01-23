14 Illinois hospitals rank on new report of ‘America's 250 Best Hospitals'

More than a dozen Chicago-area hospitals ranked on a new list of America's best hospitals, a new report from Healthgrades showed.

The report, titled "America's 250 Best Hospitals," from Healthgrades, a Colorado-based site that helps patients connect with and read reviews about doctors and hospitals nationwide, analyzed more than 45 million Medicare Medical claims at over 4,500 hospitals to help collect data, a release said.

From there, researchers at Healthgrades measured the patient outcomes and risk factors of more than 30 common procedures across patient groups to help identify facilities that provided top care.

“Hospital quality is a crucial, yet often overlooked, factor to consider when choosing a doctor,” Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades said in a release. “Healthgrades is dedicated to taking the guesswork out of the equation by providing consumers with a reliable, data-driven platform to identify reputable hospitals in their area. We want to give patients the confidence they're choosing the highest quality healthcare.”

According to Healthgrades, hospitals that made the list of 250 rank in the nation's "top 5 percent for overall clinical excellence."

In Illinois, 14 hospitals made the list of 250, with three Illinois hospitals appearing in the report's top 50: Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ascension Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove Village, and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, in Rockford, made the report's top 100.

The full list of 14 Illinois hospitals that made the list of "America's 250 Best Hospitals" for 2024 is below:

Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana -- Top 50

Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village -- Top 50

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge -- Top 50

Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Rockford - Top 100

Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Oak Lawn: Top 250

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington: Top 250

Ascension Saint Alexius, Hoffman Estates: Top 250

Evanston Hospital, Evanston: Top 250

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Geneva: Top 250

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest: Top 250

Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, McHenry: Top 250

Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago: Top 250

OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington: Top 250

The University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago: Top 250

See Healthgrades' full report here.