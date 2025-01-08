COVID Illinois

Illinois health officials offer tips to avoid respiratory viruses as cases rise

Hospitalizations for influenza, COVID-19 and acute respiratory illnesses have risen across the state in recent weeks

By NBC Chicago Staff

COVID-19 test
Getty Images

With holiday gatherings in the rearview mirror and cold weather here to stay for quite a bit longer, many Illinois residents are finding themselves sick with respiratory illnesses as cases rise across the state.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, emergency department visits for acute respiratory illness, COVID-19 and the flu have increased in recent weeks, with emergency visits for flu more than doubling from 3% to 6.2% over the course of the week from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2024.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Additionally, state health officials have reported four pediatric deaths attributed to RSV, COVID-19 and the flu, with officials encouraging vaccinations for children to help protect against serious illness.

Illinois Department of Transportation 2 hours ago

Driver dies after crash involving IDOT snowplow, train in Iroquois County

Crystal Lake 5 hours ago

Crystal Lake dog returns home with help of thermal drone technology

“It is now more important than ever to use the many tools at our disposal to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. The most effective tool remains vaccinations for flu, COVID-19, and RSV. It is not too late to get your vaccines, as the seasonal respiratory season can extend late into the spring," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

In addition to getting vaccinated, Illinois health officials recommend the following measures and tools people can take to help protect against respiratory viruses:

  • Enhanced ventilation
  • Good hand hygiene
  • Wearing a well-fitted mask

“These tools may be valuable to all our Illinois residents but are especially important for those most at risk including individuals over 65, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and individuals who are immunocompromised," Vohra said.

The updated COVID-19 and flu vaccinations have been approved for everyone over the age of 6 months, while the RSV vaccine is recommended for everyone 75 years or older, as well as those between 60 and 74 years old with who are at risk for serious illnees.

With the cold and flu season lasting into the spring and vaccines taking two weeks to provide their full protection, health officials are advising those who remain unvaccinated to get inoculated to protect themselves for the remainder of the season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Illinois health officials have also provided updated information on vaccinations as well as testing and treatment for respiratory viruses.

This article tagged under:

COVID Illinois
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us