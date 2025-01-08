Illinois health officials offer tips to avoid respiratory viruses as cases rise

With holiday gatherings in the rearview mirror and cold weather here to stay for quite a bit longer, many Illinois residents are finding themselves sick with respiratory illnesses as cases rise across the state.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, emergency department visits for acute respiratory illness, COVID-19 and the flu have increased in recent weeks, with emergency visits for flu more than doubling from 3% to 6.2% over the course of the week from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2024.

Additionally, state health officials have reported four pediatric deaths attributed to RSV, COVID-19 and the flu, with officials encouraging vaccinations for children to help protect against serious illness.

“It is now more important than ever to use the many tools at our disposal to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. The most effective tool remains vaccinations for flu, COVID-19, and RSV. It is not too late to get your vaccines, as the seasonal respiratory season can extend late into the spring," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

In addition to getting vaccinated, Illinois health officials recommend the following measures and tools people can take to help protect against respiratory viruses:

Enhanced ventilation

Good hand hygiene

Wearing a well-fitted mask

“These tools may be valuable to all our Illinois residents but are especially important for those most at risk including individuals over 65, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and individuals who are immunocompromised," Vohra said.

The updated COVID-19 and flu vaccinations have been approved for everyone over the age of 6 months, while the RSV vaccine is recommended for everyone 75 years or older, as well as those between 60 and 74 years old with who are at risk for serious illnees.

With the cold and flu season lasting into the spring and vaccines taking two weeks to provide their full protection, health officials are advising those who remain unvaccinated to get inoculated to protect themselves for the remainder of the season.

Illinois health officials have also provided updated information on vaccinations as well as testing and treatment for respiratory viruses.