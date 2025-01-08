Illinois Department of Transportation

Driver dies after crash involving IDOT snowplow, train in Iroquois County

No immediate information was available on the circumstances around the collision

A driver with the Illinois Department of Transportation has died after their snowplow was involved in a collision with a train on Monday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, the truck was involved in a collision with a train just before 8:30 a.m. near Danforth, a community located approximately 80 miles south of Chicago in northern Iroquois County.

Illinois State Police were called to the scene, and they were able to get the driver out of the vehicle following the collision.

That driver was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities said.

According to the Iroquois Times Republic, based in Watseka, the train was operated by the Canadian National Railway.

There were no further details available on the circumstances of the collision, and information has not yet been released on the identity of the driver.

