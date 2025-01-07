Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake dog returns home with help of thermal drone technology

"The moment he was walking to us, we both just started ugly crying and had our arms out. It was just the best feeling ever."

By Lexi Sutter

A family in Crystal Lake is breathing sighs of relief after their beloved dog, Charlie, was found Sunday.

It was a foggy and chilly morning when David Nowak let his family's three dogs outside, like he always does.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

But this time, only two dogs returned.

"It was 6:00, I let the dogs out," Nowak explained. "He just took off. I start looking for him after five minutes. I lost him for just five minutes."

Charlie, the family's 2-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog, had taken off on his own adventure.

His parents Kate Belmonte and Nowak think he must have been chasing an animal, or something, because this behavior was very unlike him.

"He's smart, he knows the area pretty well, and we just couldn't see him taking off," Kate Belmonte said. "It was devastating, it was so hard, we couldn’t sleep or do anything really."

Local

Things to do in Chicago 9 mins ago

Art Institute of Chicago offering free weekday admission for Illinois residents on select days. Here's when

Orland Park 2 hours ago

Portillo's to open new, non-traditional restuarant in the Chicago suburbs

Charlie was gone. No one had even seen him.  

Belmonte and Nowak made dozens of flyers and posted them all around the Crystal Lake community. Even their neighbors jumped in to help search for Charlie. But after several days, they hired professional help.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Kat Cavanaugh, the owner of Dog Gone Pet Recovery, was their first call.  Cavanaugh said she searched for three days with no luck of spotting Charlie.

By Sunday, Cavanaugh referred the couple to a colleague, Mike Smith of Smithic Air.

Using drones, thermal technology and high-powered video, Cavanaugh and Smith found Charlie on Day 7.

"There is a lot of luck involved with this," Smith explained. "We have to fly over the pet to find the pet."

Charlie was found hiding in a wooded area less than a mile from home. Veterinarians think he was hit by a car, because he was found hiding with a broken femur.

Charlie underwent surgery to fix his leg on Monday.

"The moment he was walking to us, we both just started ugly crying and had our arms out," Belmonte said. "It was just the best feeling ever."

Charlie is expected to return home to Crystal Lake on Tuesday evening.

This article tagged under:

Crystal Lake
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us