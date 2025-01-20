Illinois Gov. Pritzker girds for Trump immigration efforts

Illinois in general and Chicago in particular were to be the focus of immigration enforcement plans under the new Trump administration. After news of those plans leaked out, the focus changed.

Still, Illinois leaders said they were bracing for the effects of a still unspecified immigration policy from the administration of new President Donald Trump.

“It’s chaos. They won’t communicate with the states. They won’t tell us what they are going to do.” said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker as he joined in a day of service, painting the walls at the Lindbloom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood.

Illinois was to be ground zero for the first day of enforcement efforts, according to the new border czar.

“Guess where Tom Homan is going to be day one? Chicago, Illinois,” Tom Homan announced at a conservative convention last year.

On Monday, there were no Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents visible around the city.

Illinois GOP Chair Cathy Salvi said on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that Illinois Republicans “look forward to working with President Trump to create safer communities for Illinois families.”

But Pritzker, who was joined by his Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Cook County Board Preckwinkle and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez, said information will be the best defense for the undocumented and their families will be information.

“Here in Illinois we are going to stand up, we are going to fight back. We are going to follow the law and we are going to make sure they are following the law,” he said.

Martinez, too, said CPS is sharing information with Immigrations and Customs Enforcements and is working with families and teachers.

“All of our staff are going to be trained. We are making sure parents know their rights,” he said.

Pritzker said he hopes to learn more about enforcement efforts for Chicago in the coming days and weeks.