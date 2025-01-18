Concerns are growing in the undocumented community that President-elect Donald Trump could carry out his mass deportation plans in Chicago after being inaugurated.

Some community leaders and organizations are bracing for the coming days after reports by the Wall Street Journal, citing four people familiar with the planning that Trump and his incoming administration will carry out large-scale immigration raids in Chicago on Tuesday.

“We were expecting this, and so this is the moment that our communities know what their rights are,” said Eréndira Rendón, who is the vice president of immigrant justice with The Resurrection Project.

The Resurrection Project has been working with the immigrant community and reminding those who are undocumented of their rights while trying to ease fears and concerns.

“If you see something, call the hotline. If you see something, go to the website,” said Rendón. “But if you hear, rumors don’t spread rumors because it can just create panic.”

NBC News reports Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials plan to conduct a major enforcement operation in Chicago following Trump's inauguration. A person familiar with the planning told NBC News multiple locations across the city will be targeted.

According to a document reviewed by NBC News, a briefing was scheduled Friday for agents involved in what’s being called “Operation Safeguard.”

Congressional leaders from Illinois said they’re still waiting for official word.

“Right now there is no official statement or order that raids are going to be taking place; do we expect additional agents to be sent here? Of course, starting perhaps on Tuesday, we don’t know," said U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who represents Illinois' Fourth Congressional District. “It’s going to take time. The important thing is to remain calm as Chicago has done when tested in other times as well.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“We have to be proactive, and we have to make sure that we have coordinated strategies to ensure that people know their rights, and, of course, you must be prepared should something happen,” said U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez, of Illinois' Third Congressional District.

Trump promised during his campaign to carry out the largest deportation operation in American history and appointed former ICE director Tom Homan to oversee border patrol. Homan, at a fundraiser in December, said Chicago will be ground zero for their deportation plans.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old woman who asked NBC Chicago not to use her name, said she’s worried for her family and friends who are undocumented come Tuesday.

“I will stay at home with my kids, I will advocate for everybody else because it’s fear that they’re putting upon us,” she said.

NBC Chicago reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for a comment, but had yet to receive a response as of Saturday evening.