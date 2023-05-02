‘Beyond Unreal': Cleanup Continues After Dust Storm Causes Deadly Chain Reaction on I-55

Interstate 55 in South-Central Illinois remains closed and a massive clean-up is still underway after a rare dust storm Monday caused a horrific and deadly chain reaction of more than 70 cars and semi-trucks.

According to officials, 72 vehicles were involved in the pile-up, which took place Monday morning on two mile stretch of I-55 between Divernon and Farmersville in downstate Illinois.

Six people were killed in the crash, and more than 30 others were injured.

According to Montgomery County officials, one of the victims killed has been identified as Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin.

"Two or three weeks ago, we had a dust storm on Route 104 and it caused some accidents," Divernon Mayor Jim Copelin told NBC 5 Tuesday. "But nothing of this magnitude. This is beyond unreal."

Authorities say both the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate are expected to remain closed Tuesday as crews work to continue to remove debris and dozens of vehicles from the roadway.

As the cleanup continues, here's what we know about the crash, and why it occurred.

When and Where the Crash Took Place

The large crash took place just after 11 a.m. Monday near milepost 76 in Montgomery County. According to Illinois State Police, it initially happened in the northbound lanes of the highly trafficked interstate, but crashes then followed in the southbound lanes.

At least two semi-trucks caught fire during the crash.

Images and video from the scene show dozens of cars and semi-trucks piled up across the highway, with thick clouds of dust covering the road.

According to Illinois State Police, multiple fatalities were reported with the crashes, but an exact number remained unclear. At least 30 others were taken to area hospitals

"This is a very difficult scene, difficult to train for, not something we experience locally," stated Montgomery County EMA Director Kevin Schott.

The biggest challenge, according to the EMA director, was trying to get to victims quickly.

"We had multiple vehicles involves, some were on fire," Schott said Monday during a news update. "So we had vehicle fires to extinguish, we had to search every vehicle whether they were involved in the accident or just pulled over to check for for injuries, to getting them out of there rapidly and getting to the hospital so that we can provide professional care for them."

What Caused the Crash

Illinois State Police on Monday said the cause of the crash was "excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility."

"My heart goes out to the families," Illinois State Police Major Ryan Starrick said. "My heart goes out to anybody that found themselves involved in this particular situation. It sounds like due to the low visibility, the high winds, everything just came together, unfortunately, on this particular stretch of I-55. My heart goes out to them."

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the dust in the air could be caused by tilling, which is common during this time of year.

State police also cited that potential, stating that such scenarios are "not uncommon."

EXPLAINER: What Causes a Dust Storm And How Often Do They Occur?

"This has happened before in various parts of the state of the Illinois, where unfortunately due to excessive high winds, that once the farmers have turned the field, the topsoil or the dirt that’s on top there gets loose," Starrick said. "It’s extremely dry, and due to the excessive winds of the area, will blow across certain roadways."

A "blowing dust warning" was issued Monday by the National Weather Service for neighboring counties in the area.

"Severely limited visibilities are expected," the warning stated. "Travel will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening."

"Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero," the NWS stated. "If you encounter blowing dust on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal."

Cleanup Remains Underway

According to officials, I-55 between Farmersville and Divernon remains closed in both directions due to cleanup, and several family reunification sites are set up across the area.

Those looking for more information can call 618-346-3653.