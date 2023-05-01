EXPLAINER: What Causes a Dust Storm And How Often Do They Occur?

Drivers traveling on Interstate 55 in south-central Illinois on Monday afternoon abruptly encountered dangerous conditions brought on by a dust storm that resulted in multiple crashes with injuries.

A portion of the interstate in Montgomery County was shut down at around 1 p.m., bringing traffic to a standstill for an unknown period of time. The National Weather Service office in Lincoln gave additional details on the blowing dust on Twitter, saying visibility was less than a quarter of a mile, but can become zero at times.

Following the pileup, the NWS issued a blowing dust warning for Christian, Sangamon and Shelby counties, saying "severely limited visibilities are expected" and that travel will be "dangerous and possibly life-threatening."

Blowing dust causing a multiple car pile up on I-55 between Divernon and Farmersville. Visibility less than a quarter of a mile. Visibility can become zero at times. If you encounter blowing dust on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/8NS4zT76zg — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 1, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

If you encounter blowing dust on the roadway or see it approaching, you're encouraged to pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park, according to the NWS. You should then turn the lights on your vehicle all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal.

If you happen to be in the area of the dust storms and have respiratory problems, you should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes.

While it's unknown what exactly prompted the dust storm, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists say the dust could have been from tilling, which is common at this time of the year.

It's clear dust storms can have significant impacts, but do they have lingering effects and exactly how common are the storms?

Images Show Dramatic Scene of Large Crash on I-55 Amid Dust Storm in South-Central Illinois

By definition, a dust storm is a wall of dust and debris that is often blown into an area by strong winds from thunderstorms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. While most common in the Middle East and North Africa, they can occur anywhere within the U.S., and when they do, it's often during the spring.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, Illinois State Police Major Ryan Starrick explained dust storms aren't unusual in Illinois.

"This has happened before in various parts of the state of the Illinois, where unfortunately due to excessive high winds, that once the farmers have turned the field, the topsoil or the dirt that’s on top there gets loose," he explained. "It’s extremely dry, and due to the excessive winds of the area, will blow across certain roadways."

Dust storms are common in regions that are flat and have very few trees and plants. Both of these features allow winds to build up momentum, causing the winds to grow stronger and drive more dust into the atmosphere, according to forecasters.

The storms themselves may only last for a few minutes, but can cause problems for even days or months afterward. For instance, dense dust can reduce visibility for pilots and breathing such dusty air can lead to health issues, especially for individuals with asthma.