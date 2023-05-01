Images Show Dramatic Scene of Large Crash on I-55 Amid Dust Storm in South-Central Illinois

Images show the scene of a dust storm and massive crash on Interstate 55 in south-central Illinois.

Authorities said the "large crash" took place near milepost 76 in Montgomery County. The roadway was shut down in both directions for miles for what Illinois State Police said was "multiple crashes with injuries."

Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes as traffic was being diverted onto a frontage road.

Further details on injuries or how many cars were involved remained unclear.

A "blowing dust warning" was issued for parts of the area Monday.

11 photos
1/11
Bobbie Foster
2/11
Bobbie Foster
3/11
Bobbie Foster
4/11
Nathan J. Cormier
5/11
Bobbie Foster
6/11
Bobbie Foster
7/11
Nathan J. Cormier
8/11
Nathan J. Cormier
9/11
Nathan J. Cormier
10/11
Nathan J. Cormier
11/11
Greg Withers/@gwith99

This article tagged under:

Illinois Weather

More Photo Galleries

Home Located Just 300 Feet From Chicago's Wrigley Field Listed for Sale
Home Located Just 300 Feet From Chicago's Wrigley Field Listed for Sale
White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures
White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures
Images Show Massive Hail Spotted Across Chicago Area as Storms Erupt
Images Show Massive Hail Spotted Across Chicago Area as Storms Erupt
Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse
Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us