Images Show Dramatic Scene of Large Crash on I-55 Amid Dust Storm in South-Central Illinois

Images show the scene of a dust storm and massive crash on Interstate 55 in south-central Illinois.

Authorities said the "large crash" took place near milepost 76 in Montgomery County. The roadway was shut down in both directions for miles for what Illinois State Police said was "multiple crashes with injuries."

Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes as traffic was being diverted onto a frontage road.

Further details on injuries or how many cars were involved remained unclear.

A "blowing dust warning" was issued for parts of the area Monday.