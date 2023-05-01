I-55 Shut Down in Both Directions Due to ‘Large Crash' Amid Dust Storm in South-Central Illinois

Interstate 55 was shut down in both directions in south-central Illinois as police reported "multiple crashes with injuries" during what drivers said was a dust storm.

Authorities said the "large crash" took place near milepost 76 in Montgomery County.

Illinois State Police said troopers were responding to multiple crashes with injuries, shutting down both directions of the major highway from milepost 63 to milepost 80. The incident was reported near Farmersville, Illinois, outside of Springfield.

Police said "visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust."

Images on social media showed what appeared to be a dust storm at the time of the accident.

Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes as traffic was being diverted onto a frontage road.

I-55 is shut down both south and northbound I-55 from milepost 63 to 80 at this time due to a large crash. Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road. Motorists are urged to take an alternative routes. — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) May 1, 2023

Further details on injuries or how many cars were involved remained unclear.

Check back for more on this developing story.