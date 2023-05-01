traffic

I-55 Shut Down in Both Directions Due to ‘Large Crash' Amid Dust Storm in South-Central Illinois

Authorities said the "large crash" took place near milepost 76 in Montgomery County

Greg Withers/@gwith99

Interstate 55 was shut down in both directions in south-central Illinois as police reported "multiple crashes with injuries" during what drivers said was a dust storm.

Authorities said the "large crash" took place near milepost 76 in Montgomery County.

Illinois State Police said troopers were responding to multiple crashes with injuries, shutting down both directions of the major highway from milepost 63 to milepost 80. The incident was reported near Farmersville, Illinois, outside of Springfield.

Police said "visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Images on social media showed what appeared to be a dust storm at the time of the accident.

Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes as traffic was being diverted onto a frontage road.

Local

soccer

Tickets to Soldier Field Face-Off Between Chelsea and Dortmund Go on Sale

Chicago Restaurants

Portillo's Adds New Menu Item to Restaurants Nationwide — and It's Now Available

Further details on injuries or how many cars were involved remained unclear.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

traffic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us