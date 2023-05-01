An Illinois dust storm led to a horrific and deadly crash involving up to 90 cars on a highly trafficked interstate Monday, leaving multiple dead and more than 30 others injured.

Illinois State Police said the cause of the crash was "excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility."

"My heart goes out to the families," Illinois State Police Major Ryan Starrick said. "My heart goes out to anybody that found themselves involved in this particular situation. It sounds like due to the low visibility, the high winds, everything just came together, unfortunately, on this particular stretch of I-55. My heart goes out to them."

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the dust in the air could be caused by tilling, which is common during this time of year.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

State police also cited that potential, stating that such scenarios are "not uncommon."

"This has happened before in various parts of the state of the Illinois, where unfortunately due to excessive high winds, that once the farmers have turned the field, the topsoil or the dirt that’s on top there gets loose," Starrick said. "It’s extremely dry, and due to the excessive winds of the area, will blow across certain roadways."

A "blowing dust warning" was issued for some counties in the area. The warning remains in effect through 7 p.m. in Sangamon, Christian and Shelby counties.

"Severely limited visibilities are expected," the warning states. "Travel will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening."

The National Weather Service urged people under the warning to stay indoors until the storm passes.

"Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero," the NWS stated. "If you encounter blowing dust on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal."

According to Illinois State Police, six fatalities were reported with the crashes. At least 30 others, ranging in age from 2 to 80 years old, were taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

Authorities said they were still conducting additional searches through the vehicles involved, which included an estimated 30 commercial vehicles and 40 to 60 passenger cars.

The crash shut down I-55 in both directions for miles between Divernon and Farmersville, outside of Springfield, as police urged travelers to avoid the area. The roadway is expected to remain closed until Tuesday afternoon.

The "large crash" took place near milepost 76 in Montgomery County. Police said it initially happened in the northbound lanes of the highly trafficked interstate, but crashes then followed in the southbound lanes.

At least two semi-trucks caught fire during the crash.

Police said "visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust." Visibility was reported to be at "less than a quarter of a mile" at the time of the crash, according to the National Weather Service.

Images Show Dramatic Scene of Large Crash on I-55 Amid Dust Storm in South-Central Illinois