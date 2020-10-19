Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Pritzker and Lightfoot Both Set to Deliver COVID-19 Updates

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are both set to deliver separate updates on the state and the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to their public schedules.

Their updates come as Illinois' positivity rate continues to rise, with more than 4,200 new coronavirus cases reported statewide on Sunday.

Here are the latest updates from across Illinois on the coronavirus pandemic today (Oct. 19):

Mayor Lightfoot to Update on Chicago's COVID-19 Response

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady are set to provide an update on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Lightfoot's public schedule.

The news conference will be held at 9:15 a.m. at City Hall, Lightfoot's office said. It can be watched live in the video player above.

Gov. Pritzker to Deliver COVID-19 Update

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to make two public appearances, including a COVID-19 update, on Monday, according to his public schedule.

Pritzker's first event will be an announcement of the "next wave of funding for Broadband grants," according to his office. That event will take place at 10:30 a.m. CST in Staunton.

The second will be a COVID-19 update at the Jackson County Health Department in Murphysboro, his schedule says. That update will be held at 2:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 update can we watched live in the video player above.

Northwestern School Halts In-Person Classes After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management says it has suspended in-person classes for two weeks after four students who attended recent off-campus gatherings tested positive for COVID-19.

Kellogg’s program for full-time Master of Business Administration students, based in Evanston, will shift to remote learning Monday through Oct. 30, a school spokesman said.

Northwestern's announcement Friday came two days after the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business announced it would go remote due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among its students. More than 100 students were told to quarantine after a large group of full-time MBA students gathered off-campus on Chicago’s North Side, many without face coverings, the school said.

Illinois Reports 4,245 New Coronavirus Cases, 22 Additional Deaths

The positivity rate in the state of Illinois kept up its rapid rise on Sunday, as the seven-day rate now stands at 5.3%, its highest level since early June.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 4,245 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed over the last 24 hours, the second-largest single day increase in the number of cases since the pandemic began.

Illinois has now reported 4,000 or more cases on three of the last four days, according to IDPH figures.

In all, 344,048 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state during the pandemic.

On Sunday, health officials confirmed 22 additional deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 9,214.

In the last 24 hours, 79,296 tests were returned to state laboratories, meaning that the state has performed 6,775,553 total tests during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased once again, going up to 5.3%. That number is the highest the state has reported since early June, and comes as the state has reported nearly 25,000 cases in the last week, the highest seven-day total since the pandemic began.

More than 2,000 Illinois residents remain hospitalized as a result of the virus, with 408 requiring intensive care unit beds, according to IDPH data.

‘Tighten Up Your Social Circles,’ Chicago Doctor Says as COVID-19 Cases Surge

The University of Chicago doctor who captured the nation’s attention with an impassioned, and rather blunt, plea for social distancing is advising people to hunker down and to limit their social contacts as Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin all see record numbers of coronavirus cases.

“It looks a bit like we’re climbing a mountain,” Dr. Emily Landon, executive medical director of Infection Prevention and Control at the University of Chicago Medicine, said. “We went up in March and April, then came down a bit. Now we’re going back up again.”

Landon added that she’s concerned the current peak will be higher than the one Illinois experienced in the summer, but says she understands why residents are getting frustrated with continued restrictions.

“Everyone is getting sick of COVID,” she said. “I’m getting sick of it, you’re getting sick of COVID, and the idea of continuing to make sacrifices as we head into the fall and to have another winter stuck at home is weighing heavily on people’s minds.”

Dr. Emily Landon is the chief infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Chicago Medicine, who moments after Pritzker issued the ordinance to take effect Saturday evening, took to the stand with a 7-minute-long speech that went viral after striking a chord for many individuals.

Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin Each Broke Coronavirus Case Records Friday

Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin each broke their own records Friday for the most new coronavirus cases reported statewide in a single day since the pandemic began.

It marks the second day in a row each of the three states have set records in the category as the virus continues to grip the Midwest.

Illinois' daily case total topped 4,000 for the second straight day as the state also reported its highest single-day testing total of the pandemic so far.

The 4,554 new cases mark an increase of 13% over the previous one-day high, which was reported on Thursday.

Illinois also broke its record for the most cases reported in the past seven days, with 22,656 new cases added. That’s the third-highest in the nation, behind only Texas at 28,014 cases and California at 23,601.

While the state saw a record 87,759 tests in the previous 24 hours, the increasing number of cases can't be entirely attributed to the large amount of tests conducted. That's because the 7-day rolling statewide positivity rate also jumped from 4.9% to 5.1% on Friday, continuing a gradual rise and crossing 5% for the first time in several weeks.

At the same time, health officials in Indiana reported 2,328 new cases of coronavirus, the state's first-ever daily total above 2,000.

While the state has also seen an increase in testing over the last few days, the positivity rate there spiked on Friday, jumping from 5.4% to 5.8% on all tests over the last seven days and from 9.9% to 10.4% on individuals tested.

Indiana is now averaging more new coronavirus cases, per day, than the state ever has before.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin broke its daily case record for the third time in a week as a surge that began in early September shows no signs of abating.

The state also hit record highs for daily deaths and hospitalizations this week as a third lawsuit was filed arguing that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had overstepped his authority by issuing public health emergencies and implementing a statewide mask mandate and capacity limits for bars and restaurants.

There were 3,861 new coronavirus cases reported in Wisconsin on Friday by the state Department of Health Services, breaking the previous record set just a day earlier of 3,747.

Wisconsin is now reporting so many daily cases, that it ranks fourth in the country for its seven-day tally of new cases, behind Illinois, which has more than twice its population.

The state’s positivity rate did decrease by one tenth of a percentage point Friday, dropping from 20.8% to 20.7%.

As a result of these two days’ worth of record-breaking numbers in the three states surrounding the Chicago area, more than 20,000 [20,467] have become sick with coronavirus in the past 48 hours.

And in that same 48 hours, in these three states, 174 people have died.

Across the Midwest, similar trends are being reported.

Minnesota health officials reported nearly 2,300 new coronavirus cases Friday, the first time the state has surpassed the 2,000 mark since the pandemic began.

Friday’s case count was 50% higher than the state's last daily record of 1,516 cases set last Saturday. The results came on record-high testing.

North Dakota leads the country with 978 cases per 100,000 residents as of Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, followed by South Dakota at 893 cases per 100,000 residents. Wisconsin ranked fourth at 639, while Iowa was ninth at 432.

Missouri has reached record hospitalization levels several times over the past few weeks, with the latest record of 1,443 being set Wednesday. Data has not yet been released for Thursday or Friday.

34 Illinois Counties Now at 'Warning Level' for Coronavirus, Health Officials Say

Thirty-four counties in Illinois are now at a "warning level" for coronavirus, the state's health department said Friday

The warning means each of the counties saw increases in two or more COVID-19 "risk indicators," the health department said.

The counties now under a warning include: Adams, Alexander, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Lee, Macon, McDonough, McHenry Mercer, Monroe, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago.

Last week, 26 counties were at a "warning level." The week before that it was 28.

"Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with university and college parties as well as college sports teams, large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools, and cases among the community at large, especially people in their 20s," the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement.

IDPH said officials observed businesses "blatantly disregarding mitigation measures, people not social distancing, gathering in large groups and not using face coverings."

"Mayors, local law enforcement, state’s attorneys and other community leaders can be influential in ensuring citizens and businesses follow best practices," IDPH added.

Quarantine Requirement Begins for Anyone Coming to Chicago From Indiana

A quarantine requirement for anyone traveling to Chicago from Indiana began Friday as the state was officially added to the city's emergency travel order.

Officials announced Tuesday that Indiana and three other states would be added to Chicago's travel order, effective Friday, with few exceptions to the quarantine requirement.

States are added to the list if they have "a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average." If they fall below that threshold, they could be removed as well.

The city's travel order is evaluated every Tuesday, with any additions taking effect the following Friday.

Students and people who usually travel to Indiana for work are exempt from the quarantine restrictions, but only if they travel for school and work purposes. People needing medical care or those traveling for parental shared custody are also exempt.

CPS Announces Plan for Second Quarter, With Aim to Bring Some Students Back in Schools

Chicago Public Schools on Friday announced its plan for the second quarter of the school year as the coronavirus pandemic continues, with all students beginning with remote learning as the district says it aims to bring back some in a phased reopening.

CPS said in a statement that it plans to begin its phased reopening with the "most vulnerable students in pre-k and intensive and moderate cluster programs who encounter significant challenges participating in remote learning without the support of a guardian, which further exacerbates inequities."

The students returning to classrooms would be brought back as early as January, with time needed to prepare the "significant new operational processes needed to open schools," CPS said. The district plans to reach out to parents of students in other grades later this year to gauge their interest in their students returning to the classroom.

“We have a moral imperative to do everything in our power to safely open our schools for our youngest and most vulnerable learners who cannot be served well enough by any form of remote learning,” CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said in a statement. “The availability of safe, in-person instruction is an issue of equity and if public health officials continue to support in-person instruction and parents choose to participate, we will be eager to open our doors as soon as possible.”

CPS said it will send all parents and guardians of pre-K and cluster program students an intent form on Oct. 21 to indicate if they will feel comfortable sending their children to school, asking them to return it by Oct. 28. The district noted that parents will have the option to opt out at any time and that each school will hold a meeting to answer any questions before a potential reopening.

CPS said a final decision on in-person learning would be made in conjunction with the Chicago Department of Public Health closer to the beginning of the second quarter, which falls on Nov. 9.

"Though remote learning has allowed a great number of our students to safely continue learning in light of COVID-19, the fact of the matter is that it has also exacerbated social and economic inequities—preventing our youngest students, cluster program students and students of color from getting the high-quality education they deserve," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "We are working on a thoughtful and strategic plan that lays a strong foundation for a return to in-person learning. With the collaboration of CPS and CDPH, we will ensure that this next phase is engaging, equitable and above all, safe—especially for our most vulnerable students."

The district said it has committed to several measures to keep anyone inside school buildings safe. Those efforts include:

Face Coverings: Cloth face coverings will be provided to all staff and students and required at all times.

Cloth face coverings will be provided to all staff and students and required at all times. Pods: Students and educators will be grouped into stable pods or small class sizes to minimize exposure to other students, allow for social distancing in classrooms, and support contact tracing

Students and educators will be grouped into stable pods or small class sizes to minimize exposure to other students, allow for social distancing in classrooms, and support contact tracing Daily Screenings: Temperature checks, hand washing, and daily symptom screenings are required before students enter the classroom.

Temperature checks, hand washing, and daily symptom screenings are required before students enter the classroom. Testing: To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district will ensure that any student or staff member who is symptomatic or a close contact of someone who tested positive has access to a free COVID-19 test.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district will ensure that any student or staff member who is symptomatic or a close contact of someone who tested positive has access to a free COVID-19 test. Contact Tracing: To help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, CPS has hired dedicated staff to support the intake of cases and provide proper notification. CPS will work in coordination with CDPH to ensure that those identified as close contacts have rapid contact tracing and are connected to city resources such as monitoring and testing.

To help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, CPS has hired dedicated staff to support the intake of cases and provide proper notification. CPS will work in coordination with CDPH to ensure that those identified as close contacts have rapid contact tracing and are connected to city resources such as monitoring and testing. Additional Custodians: To ensure comprehensive cleaning protocols are completed every day, the district is hiring 400 additional custodians.

To ensure comprehensive cleaning protocols are completed every day, the district is hiring 400 additional custodians. Sanitizer and Soap: The district invested over $3.5 million to secure over 50,000 hand sanitizer dispensers in all high-traffic areas and soap dispensers to support regular hand washing and sanitizing.

The district invested over $3.5 million to secure over 50,000 hand sanitizer dispensers in all high-traffic areas and soap dispensers to support regular hand washing and sanitizing. Disinfectant Wipes: The district allocated over $2 million to purchase 86,000 containers of EPA approved disinfectant wipes for classrooms, offices and other high-touch areas.

The district allocated over $2 million to purchase 86,000 containers of EPA approved disinfectant wipes for classrooms, offices and other high-touch areas. Hospital-Grade Disinfectant Sprayers: Every CPS school has a hospital-grade mister spray unit that will evenly apply EPA-approved disinfectant for maximum disinfection.

Every CPS school has a hospital-grade mister spray unit that will evenly apply EPA-approved disinfectant for maximum disinfection. Community Notifications: CPS adopted consistent procedures and community notification protocols developed by CDPH to respond to any confirmed cases of COVID-19. To ensure public awareness, the district is tracking confirmed COVID cases at cps.edu/school-reopening-2020.

CPS adopted consistent procedures and community notification protocols developed by CDPH to respond to any confirmed cases of COVID-19. To ensure public awareness, the district is tracking confirmed COVID cases at cps.edu/school-reopening-2020. Sneeze Guards and Signage: All schools installed sneeze guards and other physical barriers to protect staff when visitors arrive, and posted signage throughout school facilities to emphasize new policies and procedures.

The Chicago Teachers Union said in a statement Thursday, in anticipation of a the plan's release, that an effort to bring students and teachers back to schools "defies the science and puts thousands of students, family members and educators at risk from the deadly pandemic."

"The mayor's move to in-person learning also defies the standards that CPS itself set this summer, when the district said that the city should be showing fewer than 400 new cases daily based on a seven-day rolling average, or fewer than 200 new cases daily if those numbers come with concerning epidemiological factors like rapid increase of cases and inadequate hospital capacity," the union said in a statement.

Midwestern Coronavirus Positivity Rates Over the Past 2 Weeks

How States Compare on Where Coronavirus Is Most Easily Spread