Illinois Reports 4,245 New Coronavirus Cases, 22 Additional Deaths

The positivity rate in the state of Illinois kept up its rapid rise on Sunday, as the seven-day rate now stands at 5.3%, its highest level since early June.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 4,245 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed over the last 24 hours, the second-largest single day increase in the number of cases since the pandemic began.

Illinois has now reported 4,000 or more cases on three of the last four days, according to IDPH figures.

In all, 344,048 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state during the pandemic.

On Sunday, health officials confirmed 22 additional deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 9,214.

In the last 24 hours, 79,296 tests were returned to state laboratories, meaning that the state has performed 6,775,553 total tests during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased once again, going up to 5.3%. That number is the highest the state has reported since early June, and comes as the state has reported nearly 25,000 cases in the last week, the highest seven-day total since the pandemic began.

More than 2,000 Illinois residents remain hospitalized as a result of the virus, with 408 requiring intensive care unit beds, according to IDPH data.