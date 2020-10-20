Illinois Reports 3,714 New Coronavirus Cases, 41 Deaths as Case Total Tops 350K

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,714 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, along with 41 additional deaths, nearly double the single-day death toll the state saw Monday.

In all, 350,875 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state during the pandemic.

Tuesday's additional deaths, which are nearly double the 21 reported Monday, bring the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 9,277.

In the last 24 hours, 59,077 tests were returned to state laboratories, meaning that the state has performed 6,883,314 total tests during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased once again, going up to 5.5%, an increase from the 5.4% reported Monday. That number is the highest the state has reported since early June.

According to new data, hospitalizations rates are also increased. As of Tuesday, 2,261 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, with 489 patients in the ICU and 195 on ventilators. On Monday, the state reported 2,096 hospitalizations with 485 requiring intensive care unit beds and 179 on ventilators.