Illinois Reports 3,113 New Coronavirus Cases, 22 Additional Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,113 new cases of coronavirus Monday, along with 22 additional deaths.

In all, 347,161 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state during the pandemic.

Monday's additional deaths bring the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 9,236.

In the last 24 hours, 48,684 tests were returned to state laboratories, meaning that the state has performed 6,824,237 total tests during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased once again, going up to 5.4%. That number is the highest the state has reported since early June, and comes as the state has reported nearly 25,000 cases last week, the highest seven-day total since the pandemic began.

According to new data, 2,096 Illinois residents remain hospitalized as a result of the virus, with 485 requiring intensive care unit beds, according to IDPH data. As of Monday, 179 patients were on ventilators.