Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Drive-Thru Testing, Changing Store Policies

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

With only one week left in Illinois' stay-at-home order, residents still have no received word on whether the order will be extended or if the state should prepare to reopen next weekend and how.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has hinted that an extension is likely, but also said changes were coming to the order, which could eventually be lifted on a region-by-region basis.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 23):

Elton John Postpones United Center Performance

Elton John is postponing his United Center show as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour this summer.

A new date has not been announced but Ticketmaster told fans "your event is still happening, but at a future date."

Coronavirus Testing Officially Begins at Chicago Premium Outlets Mall in Aurora

The first official day of coronavirus testing began at the Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora Thursday morning for anyone experiencing symptoms.

The new drive-thru facility, run by the Illinois National Guard with help from the Aurora Police Department, opened in a "soft launch" Wednesday as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the addition of the west suburban location in a push to increase statewide testing.

Thursday marked the "official first morning" since the governor's announcement, according to a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

The location will test anyone who may be experiencing coronavirus symptoms, defined as cough, shortness of breath or a fever, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. According to officials, a doctor’s note is not required to be tested.

The Aurora site is one of two new drive-thru testing centers opening this week in Illinois.

The University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford will open its facility Friday. Community-based testing facilities are also open in Bloomington, Harwood Heights and Markham.

Stores Adjust Return Policies During Coronavirus Pandemic

Whether it’s a dress that’s the wrong size, or a case of mac and cheese purchased in panic – can you return it?

NBC 5 Responds asked retailers and grocers that question as coronavirus complications continue to wreak havoc on returns and refunds.

Macy’s customers can still shop online and may be happy to hear that the retailer is extending its return window, “giving customers an extra 60 days from the original return date” to bring purchases back.

Online shopping is also in full effect at Nordstrom. As for returns: the company “does not have a set time frame” saying it handles returns “on a case-by-case basis.” Currently, customers can only return items by mail.

Whether it’s a dress that’s the wrong size, or a case of mac and cheese purchased in panic – can you return it? NBC 5 Responds asked retailers and grocers that question as coronavirus complications continue to wreak havoc on returns and refunds. Lisa Parker reports.

Marshall’s and TJ Maxx have shut down online shopping, but both retailers – owned by the same company – say that once they re-open “shoppers have 30 days to make in-store returns, and 40 days to make online returns.”

Target is taking a different approach, shutting down “all returns and exchanges on March 26th through April 26th.” Shoppers now have until June 15 to return those items. Target.com purchases can be returned by mail.

Attention Amazon shoppers: Most items ordered from Amazon or its seller partners between March 1 and April 30 can now be returned until the end of May.

Click here for more.

Menards No Longer Allowing Children in Stores During Coronavirus

Menards will not be allowing children or pets in its stores during the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced as part of several policy changes being taken this month.

The kids policy applies to anyone under the age of 16. Those who appear younger could be asked to show identification, the company said earlier in April.

Service pets will still be allowed, according to the chain.

Menards encouraged shoppers with children to buy online and pick up at the store.