Menards No Longer Allowing Children in Stores During Coronavirus

The new kids policy applies to anyone under the age of 16

Menards will not be allowing children or pets in its stores during the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced as part of several policy changes being taken this month.

The new kids policy applies to anyone under the age of 16. Those who appear younger could be asked to show identification, the company said.

Service pets will still be allowed, according to the chain.

Menards encouraged shoppers with children to buy online and pick up at the store.

"As a supplier of building materials, hardware, groceries, and other essential products, we are dedicated to providing you with a safe shopping experience," a message on the company's website read. "Thank you for your compliance and for keeping us all safe!"

The Wisconsin-based chain also announced changes to store hours, increased cleaning procedures, implemented social distancing reminders and suspended appliance removal and installation.

