Watch Live: Lightfoot Holds 1 p.m. Briefing As Pritzker Expected to Extend Illinois’ Stay-at-Home Order

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce the city's new COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force during a live briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Lightfoot's announcement, scheduled to take place in front of Chicago's historic Water Tower, comes as sources say Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will announce at 2:30 p.m. plans to extend the state's stay-at-home.

The statewide stay-at-home order first took effect on March 21. The order was later extended through April 30, a deadline that is quickly approaching. New modeling released this week indicates that Illinois may not hit its peak level of coronavirus spread until mid-May.

Lightfoot has been a staunch observer of the statewide guidance, shutting down Chicago's lakefront and trails to encourage residents to "stay home and save lives."

On Tuesday Lightfoot said Illinois' stay-at-home order could be extended well into May and possibly even June.

"April 30 is no longer, I think, a viable date," Lightfoot said on a conference call with reporters. "I would expect an extension of the stay-at-home order and the other orders that were put in place as a result of the response to COVID-19 to go through sometime in May. It certainly could go into June."

Chicago's historic water tower, the site of Lightfoot's Thursday briefing, is one of only a few buildings left standing in the city after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.