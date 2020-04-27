Illinois Coronavirus Updates: E-Learning Timing, Chicago House Party Warning

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Could students continue an e-learning program into the fall?

Parents and kids may want to prepare for the possibility, according to Illinois' governor.

Plus, a viral weekend gathering now has Chicago's mayor issuing a stern warning.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 27):

Lightfoot to Launch New COVID-19 Health App in Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to hold a press conference Monday afternoon to announce the launch of a new coronavirus health app.

It's called the Chi COVID Coach Health app.

Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady for the announcement, set for 1 p.m.

Free Coronavirus Testing Site Opens at Hospital on Chicago’s West Side

The first no-cost coronavirus testing site on Chicago's West Side opens Monday, allowing anyone to be tested for free, regardless of symptoms.

The testing site is at Loretto Hospital, located at 645 S. Central Ave. in the city's Austin neighborhood. It will offer both walk-up and drive-through testing for free, officials say.

It is open to the public, for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who believes they may have been recently directly exposed to someone with the coronavirus. All healthcare workers and first responders can also get tested at Loretto Hospital, with or without symptoms.

Judge Blocks New Illinois Workers’ Compensation Rule for Essential Employees

A judge has blocked a new Illinois workers' compensation rule granting benefits to any employee deemed essential who contracts COVID-19, even if working from home.

Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge John M. Madonia issued a temporary restraining order Thursday blocking the rule following a lawsuit filed by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and the Illinois Retail Merchants Association this week against emergency amendments adopted by the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission. More than two dozen business groups supported the lawsuit.

Pritzker: Illinois Students and Teachers Should Prepare for E-Learning Use in the Fall

Illinois school districts should begin preparing for the possibility of using E-Learning practices this coming fall, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Sunday.

During Sunday’s daily coronavirus press briefing, Pritzker said he was unclear whether Illinois students and teachers would use E-Learning or be physically present in classrooms next school year.

“I would prepare for both because it is so unclear,” Pritzker said. “Without knowing the answer, E-Learning is an important thing for us to develop.”

Mayor Lightfoot Condemns Large House Party Reportedly in Chicago

A video showing a massive house party that reportedly took place on Chicago’s West Side has prompted strong reactions from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who on Twitter blasted partygoers for putting everyone around them in danger.

“I have seen the video which shows what appears to be a house party taking place inside a Chicago residence,” the mayor tweeted. “What was depicted on the video was reckless and utterly unacceptable.”

The video, posted by Facebook user Tink Purcell, showed hundreds of people at the party (warning: the video contains graphic language and has not been edited), and had been shared more than 60,000 times and been viewed more than 1.3 million times as of Sunday evening.

“While most Chicagoans are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reckless actions like these threaten our public health and risk erasing the progress we have made,” Lightfoot wrote in a follow-up tweet. “We will hold those responsible accountable. I am asking everyone to be in this together.”

Lightfoot also asked residents to submit any anonymous tips to cpdtip.com and urged Chicagoans to stay home.