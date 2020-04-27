Chicago Launches New Coronavirus Health App For Help, Vaccine Info and Testing

NOTE: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to announce the new app at 1 p.m. Watch live in the player above.

Chicago is set to launch a first-of-its-kind health app for residents during the coronavirus pandemic and health officials say it can benefit even those who aren't experiencing symptoms.

The "Chi COVID Coach," launching Monday, is described as a "mobile-friendly, web-based application to support residents during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."

The app, which was built with Google and MTX, will allow the Chicago Department of Public Health to "communicate directly with Chicago residents who may be COVID-19 positive or experiencing symptoms, providing them with important information and guidance," according to the mayor's office.

The app will also give residents the opportunity to pre-register for vaccine dissemination once it becomes available.

"Though a vaccine may be many months away, CDPH is already taking steps to prepare for mass vaccination," the mayor's office said in a release. "Because of this feature, everyone is encouraged to sign up, whether symptomatic or not."

According to the city, the app will:

provide text messages to registered users that are tailored to their symptoms, and guidance about where and when to seek medical care

alert registrants when and where COVID-19 testing - and down the line, approved antibody testing - is available

allow for daily check-ins to monitor the well-being of residents and let them know what they and other people in their household should do to limit the spread of COVID-19.

It's available for download here.