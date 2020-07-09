Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Debate Over Returning to School, Task Force Report

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Parents wondering what will happen when the school year begins in the fall aren't alone.

Though Illinois has already released some guidance for state schools, questions surrounding best practices have been reignited by comments from the president and vice president this week.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (July 9):

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Release Report From COVID-19 Recovery Task Force

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday is expected to release the findings from a group of experts and leaders tasked with aiding in the city's economic recovery plan.

Lightfoot will join the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force's Co-Chair Samuel Skinner to announce the results of an advisory report. (Watch live in the player above at 9:15 a.m.)

The task force, which launched in April, is comprised of industry experts, community leaders and regional partners and will take aim and aiding the city's economic recovery planning and help rebuild in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools Look to Keep Kids Safe as Trump Administration Pushes for In-Class Learning to Resume

As President Donald Trump’s administration pushes for schools to reopen this fall, millions of teachers and parents across the United States are wondering whether their kids will be in their classrooms in the fall, or whether they’ll have to go back to virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Those concerns are also being felt in Illinois, where the state Board of Education has faced pushback for its limitations on class sizes, group sizes and in-person instruction.

“For those of us working parents who don’t have access to childcare, or don’t feel comfortable enrolling our children in childcare at this time, we cannot work part time and home school part time,” Katie Eskey, a Naperville parent, said.

Eskey is also concerned that a return to e-learning, which was mandated by the state amid the pandemic earlier this year, would mean more issues for her kids, as learning electronically wasn’t a popular decision in her household.

Citing similar concerns, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both said that returning to school is of utmost importance for children and their physical and mental well being.

“(Reopening schools is important) for the well-being of our kids, for their academic advancement and for working families, and to continue the momentum we see in this economy,” Pence said.

School districts are implementing different policies in an effort to keep kids safe.

While some districts, including those in suburban Kankakee, are looking at potentially using a hybrid model that blends in-class and online learning, others, such as District 41 in Glen Ellyn, are working hard to ensure enough social distancing to help keep kids safe.

As of now, Glen Ellyn plans to have kids in school five days a week, but only to operate with half-day schedules, with the rest of learning being done at home.

Chicago Public Schools will announce return-to-class guidelines in the near future, according to officials.

By the Numbers: Illinois Records Highest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases Since Early June

Coronavirus cases in Illinois have been trending downward in recent weeks, but the state recorded a large jump in positive tests Wednesday, recording the single-highest increase in cases in more than a month.

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health, state labs reported 980 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the largest single-day increase since 1,156 new cases of the virus were confirmed on June 5.

The positive tests also pushed Illinois perilously close to breaking a long-running streak of maintaining a daily positivity rate (defined as the percentage of test results that come back positive in a given day) of under three percent. That streak dates back to June 16, and Illinois nearly ended that run on Wednesday but came up just short at 2.99 percent.

That daily positivity rate is worth keeping an eye on, as Illinois has jumped above 2.9 percent positivity on two of the last three days. The rate has been fluctuating considerably as of late, dropping to just 2.17 percent on Tuesday, but with higher test numbers continuing to roll in and with the Phase Four easing of restrictions now almost two weeks old, some increase in cases or positivity rates could be forthcoming.