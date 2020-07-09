mettawa

Woman Yelled ‘I Am a Schoolteacher and Have COVID-19,' Spit in Man's Face: Police

Lake County Sheriff's deputies say the scene unfolded when a 50-year-old man removed his face mask as he was leaving a store

A woman upset that a man removed his face mask after checking out at a north suburban store allegedly yelled that she was a school teacher with COVID-19 before spitting in his face, authorities said.

Police said the incident happened on June 16 at a retail store in the 25900 block of Riverwoods Road in Mettawa.

There, Lake County Sheriff's deputies say a 50-year-old man had checked out and was in the process of leaving the store when he removed his face mask. That's when police say Elizabeth Mach, 45, of Highland Park, rammed her shopping cart into his and began yelling at him to put his mask back on.

The man ignored the woman until she yelled "I am a schoolteacher and I have COVID-19," removed her face covering and spit in his face, the sheriff's office said. The woman fled the scene in her vehicle.

Police said they were able to identify the woman during an investigation and on Wednesday they obtained an arrest warrant on charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

Mach was arrested without incident Wednesday and a judge set her bond at $40,000. She is next due in court on July 29.

