These Are the States Currently Included in Chicago's Emergency Travel Order

On the day Chicago's new emergency travel order takes effect, anyone returning from 15 states currently experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases must quarantine.

Those states include:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

That could change, though.

"A state will be designated if it has a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average," the city said in a statement.

According to the city, the list of states will be "reviewed and amended every Tuesday, starting July 14, 2020."

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said travelers entering or returning to Chicago from "states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases" will need to quarantine "for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state."

The order is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and remain in effect until further notice.

The city said it will issue daily fines to anyone who violates the travel order: $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.