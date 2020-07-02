Chicago Threatens Hefty Fines For Violating Emergency Travel Order

The city of Chicago is prepared to issue daily fines to anyone who violates a new emergency travel order requiring those who visit states currently experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases to quarantine for 14 days.

"Individuals found in violation of the Order are subject to fines of $100 - $500 per day, up to $7,000," the city said in a statement about violations.

No specifics were detailed on how the city will find violators, but an FAQ dedicated to the order lays out answers to questions like how states will be designated as well as exemptions to the order.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said travelers entering or returning to Chicago from "states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases" will need to quarantine "for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state."

The order is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and remain in effect until further notice.

States included in the order as of Thursday are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

"A state will be designated if it has a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average," the city said in a statement.

According to the city, the list of states will be "reviewed and amended every Tuesday, starting July 14, 2020."