Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Release Report From COVID-19 Recovery Task Force

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday is expected to release the findings from a group of experts and leaders tasked with aiding in the city's economic recovery plan.

Lightfoot will join the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force's Co-Chair Samuel Skinner to announce the results of an advisory report.

The task force, which launched in April, is comprised of industry experts, community leaders and regional partners and will take aim and aiding the city's economic recovery planning and help rebuild in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lightfoot also co-chaired the effort with Skinner, the former White House Chief of Staff and U.S. Transportation Secretary who has served as a point person on several economic crises like Hurricane Hugo and the 1989 San Francisco earthquake.

“COVID-19 is more than just a health crisis; its impact on our local economy has cost the livelihoods of thousands of Chicagoans and has imposed tremendous hardships across the social and economic fabric of all our communities,” Lightfoot said when she first announced the group. “While the city continues to prioritize its public health response in order to keep our residents safe and healthy from this disease, we are also looking ahead to the next phase of this challenge to develop ways Chicago can emerge from the unprecedented event stronger than before."

There are 15 members of the taskforce, who make up five sectors focusing on different key issues including: policy and economic stimulus, mental and emotional health, marketing and business development, economic change study and regional coordination.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is one of the co-chairs handling issues surrounding regional coordination.

“Cook County has had a long track record of working closely with the City and collar county officials to lay the foundation for a regional economic approach in how government leads," Preckwinkle said at the time the group was first announced. "The formation of the Recovery Taskforce is yet another example of local government collaboration to deliver comprehensive solutions during this turbulent time.”