More Than 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases Lift Illinois' Total Over 150,000

Illinois reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total for the pandemic so far over 150,000 as the state set a new testing record.

In all, 1,018 new cases were confirmed by state health officials, bringing the statewide total of confirmed cases during the pandemic to 150,450. It marks the first time the state has reported more than 1,000 new daily cases since June 5.

According to the Department of Public Health, there were also 20 additional deaths Thursday, which puts the state’s confirmed fatality count at 7,119.

Illinois also set a new testing record Thursday, with 36,180 new tests, bumping up the statewide total to 1,878,756.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.6 percent, according to Pritzker.

Even with the uptick in numbers, state health officials have reported positive trends in cases and testing capabilities. According to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the state’s positive test results are down more than 70 percent since hitting their peak earlier this year, and hospitalizations due to the virus are also down 70 percent statewide.

As of Thursday, 1,507 people in the state were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 317 people were in the ICU and 153 were on ventilators.