Illinois will now be part of a proposed settlement of a class-action lawsuit against Varsity Brands, a company that puts on cheer camps and competitions and that was accused of using monopolistic tactics to raise prices and undercut competition.

According to Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Illinois has signed onto the lawsuit, with a proposed settlement of $82.5 million currently in front of a judge in the case.

“I am pleased with the revised settlement allocation plan that allows Illinois families to submit claims to be eligible for reimbursement,” Raoul said in a statement. “I will continue to work to ensure that Illinois residents have access to the recovery to which they are entitled when companies act unlawfully to charge them monopolistic prices.”

According to the suit, the company was alleged to have participated in a “concreted exclusionary scheme” to maintain monopolistic power in the cheer camp market, using it to stifle competition and charge higher prices.

Who is Eligible for Payments in the Case?

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Illinois consumers who paid to participate in the company’s competitions or camps between Dec. 2016 and March 2024 could be eligible to receive recovery funds.

How Can I Make a Claim?

Illinois families that paid for camps or competitions are encouraged to provide contact information at a specific website to be notified of procedures for filing claims when it begins. You can find that link here.

According to officials, consumers should claim 100% of their payments for competitions, camps and apparel, but may not receive a full refund depending on the number of claimants.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Is There a Way to Opt-Out?

Illinois families who want to file objections to the settlement or be excluded from it must do so before Sept. 26, according to Raoul’s office.