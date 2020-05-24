Illinois Business Owners Prepare to Reopen in Phase Three

Businesses owners and employees across the state are preparing to reopen this week under strict standards as Illinois inches closer to Phase Three of the reopening plan.

In Phase Three, which could potentially begin at month’s end, many businesses, including hair salons, tattoo shops, manufacturing facilities, office spaces and small retail shops, will be allowed to reopen their doors for the first time since the pandemic began.

One such business is MAR Health & Performance, a fitness facility in Downers Grove that’s been shutdown since late March.

“We are going to map out areas, people won’t share equipment, we will change some things,” said owner Michael Ricchio. “We have an exact path set up throughout the facility so members will come in their own private pod.”

Youth sports will also start back up in phase three, so long as athletes and coaches respect social distancing rules and involve fewer than 10 people.

Employees at New Lenox’s Legacy Soccer said they’ve been work on creative ways to get kids back to practice as soon and as safely as possible, especially for those whose futures depend on it.

“I mainly run the high school boy's team and there are still a handful looking to play in college,” said E.J. Kirn, the Assistant Director of coaching at Legacy Soccer. “They’ve missed out on a whole season of recruitment, so they are looking to get back to that.”

All businesses reopening in Phase Three will be required to have employees wear facial coverings over their mouths and noses, according to a press release. Social distancing of at least six feet will also be required, unless “participating in activities permitted under Phase Three guidelines.”

Employers are encouraged to provide facilities for hand-washing and hand sanitizer for employees and customers, and employees are required to frequently wash their hands while on duty.

For a full list of specified safety protocols for a variety of industries, including personal care services, manufacturing, and retail shops, we have the full list on the NBC Chicago app.