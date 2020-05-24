Phase Three: What Illinois Businesses Must Do To Adhere to Reopening Guidelines

With the state of Illinois looking to enter Phase Three of the “Restore Illinois” plan in the coming days, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have released guidelines for businesses looking to reopen their doors in the new phase.

Many facilities, including retail shops and manufacturing facilities, will be allowed to reopen with capacity limits and social distancing guidelines in place, while other businesses, including hair and nail salons and restaurants and bars, will be allowed to reopen with more stringent guidelines.

To help Illinois business owners prepare for reopening, the state has released a series of documents outlining the steps needed to do so safely, and we have them organized alphabetically here for each type of business impacted by Phase Three:

Health and Fitness Facilities

Manufacturing

Office Spaces

Outdoor Recreation

Personal Care Services

Restaurants and Bars

Retail Shops

Service Counters

Summer/Day Camps

Youth Sports