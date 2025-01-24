ICE agents ‘showed up' at Chicago school amid heightened concerns of raids

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were seen at a Chicago school Friday afternoon, hours after a Trump administration official confirmed that Illinois was among several states where hundreds of arrests had previously been made.

According to Chicago Public Schools' chief education officer, ICE agents were confirmed to have been present at Hamline School in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, though the agents did not detain anyone and left the premises shortly after.

"Earlier today, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showed up at Hamline Elementary School," Chief Education Officer Bogdana Chkoumbova said during a press conference at the school. "School staff followed CPS established protocols. They kept ICE agents outside of the school and contacted CPS law department and CPS Office of Safety and Security for further guidance. The ICE agents were not allowed into the school and were not permitted to speak to any students or staff members. Here is the bottom line, our students and staff are safe. Our protocols were followed."

Rapid Response Team members with the nonprofit group Increase the Peace also responded to the scene.

The school's principal said the school will not open its doors for ICE unnecessarily.

"I am very grateful to all of our Hamline staff here for upholding all of our protocols and ensuring the safety of our students. We will not open our doors for ICE, and we are here to protect our children and make sure they have access to an excellent education. We stand in solidarity with our families and the Back of the Yards community," Natasha Ortega said.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns in immigrant communities across Chicago, though there has so far been no confirmation of raids.

Schools across the Chicago area have released guidance about potential situations after the Trump Administration revoked previous guidance prohibiting immigration arrests at schools, churches and hospitals.

Trump came into office promising to undertake deportation operations and other crackdowns on immigration.

Tom Homan, who is expected to be named Trump’s border czar, has promised to “knock down” roadblocks put up by state law enforcement, and said he intends to undertake deportation operations within Chicago and Illinois.

Reports first surfaced over the weekend ahead of Trump's inauguration, stating ICE officials were planning a major enforcement operation that would target immigrants for several days, according to a document reviewed by NBC News and a person familiar with the planning. The person, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the operation, said multiple locations across Chicago will be targeted.

Though Chicago Public Schools did not immediately confirm the Hamlin School presence, the district did put out a message to families earlier this week saying it planned to "maintain its current policies and procedures to actively protect students, staff, and their families."

"As CPS continues to receive more information about federal policy changes, CPS will continue to review our own protocols and we will continue to provide the appropriate school-based staff guidance on how best to protect our students, staff, families, and school communities," the district said in a statement while sharing its policies and guidelines.

Meanwhile, a Trump administration official confirmed to NBC News that ICE arrests took place across the U.S., including in Illinois, Utah, California, Minnesota, New York, Florida and Maryland. Chicago was among the specific cities noted by the official as having confirmed arrests.

According to this official, ICE made 538 arrests — 373 criminal arrests and 165 non-criminal arrests —throughout the U.S. on Thursday.

NBC Chicago has not independently confirmed if any arrests took place in Chicago and, if so, where.