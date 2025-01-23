Chicago-area school districts prepare for possible immigration enforcement actions

Days after the Trump Administration revoked previous guidance prohibiting immigration arrests at schools, churches and hospitals, school officials are seeking to quell fears and offer guidance on the road ahead.

Waukegan Public Schools is one of those districts, holding an informational meeting on Thursday night to discuss the district’s policies on cooperation with immigration enforcement agencies, including ICE.

“I’ve heard everything from I don’t want to be separated from my family, I’m scared to send my child to school,” Oscar Dupuy, director of student outreach at WPS, said. “Our student population may fit a lot of demographics that may be potentially seen as undocumented.”

The district is seeking to outline its policies on immigration enforcement. Officials with the district say that while they will cooperate with federal agencies on some matters, they emphasized that no federal agency is allowed student access without a valid warrant, and that no information is collected by the schools on the immigration background of their students.

“Our goal is to educate your child, but we also know that we need to educate our communities as well from a different perspective,” Dupuy said.

The district is inviting concerned parents to Miguel Juárez middle school for an information session with immigration attorneys to remind parents and students of their rights. The district also held trainings with all principals on the matter.

“We really hope that tonight’s session will support and help even those who are not Latino or Hispanic but still have those same questions and much more also empower our staff members to know how to approach this sensitive topic,” Dupuy said.

The Waukegan district is far from alone. Numerous other school districts around the Chicago area have made similar announcements, Kankakee School District 111 sent a letter this week to concerned parents and students, promising to follow state and federal laws in regard to student records, prohibiting the district from disclosing protected student information, including pertaining to citizenship or immigration status.

The Illinois State Board of Education also released guidance on immigration enforcement actions, providing steps for schools to take.

“As leaders of public schools, we have both a legal and moral obligation to protect our students’ rights within our buildings,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders in a statement. “ISBE firmly believes that schools should be a safe haven for all students, where students should be able to learn without fear. We can and should do everything within our power to protect our students and their right to learn while in our care. I advise every district to take the necessary steps outlined above to prepare to respond to immigration enforcement action.”

More resources can be found on the ISBE’s website.