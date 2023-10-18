A Chicago neighborhood has been named among the ‘coolest' in the world

Do you live in Chicago? If so, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.

Hyde Park, near the University of Chicago on the city's south side, has been named to Time Out's new list of "40 Coolest neighborhoods in the world" for 2023, editors said.

The list, Time Out said, is based on input from local experts and thousands of reader surveys from around the globe. It also incorporated factors like community and social ventures, access to green space and more.

"Hyde Park exemplifies the best of Chicago, with the spirit of a small town, yet the many amenities of a bustling metropolis," Hyde Park's entry on the list said. "You can dine at the neighborhood’s top restaurants and enjoy everything from award-winning Southern fare and po’ boys to mouthwatering burgers and amazing Italian cuisine."

Hyde Park's ranking on the list came in at No. 19. It's one of only four U.S. cities to make the report's top 20, with New Orleans, Los Angeles' Arts District and Fort Greene in New York ranking above.

"The sprawling Museum of Science and Industry offers a host of dazzling wonders that can take an entire day (or more) to explore, while Jackson Park boasts 551 acres of green space, a stunning Japanese Garden and art like Yoko Ono’s Sky Landing installation," the report continued. "And architecture lovers have historic landmarks, such as the Frederick C. Robie House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, to check out. If that’s not still enough, take a walk down 53rd Street to shop at a variety of charming boutiques and locally-owned businesses."

Other Chicago neighborhoods have ranked on the list in years past, including Avondale in 2022 and Andersonville in 2021. Pilsen, Uptown and West Loop all ranked in previous years as well.

You can see Time Out's full list for 2023 here.