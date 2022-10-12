Chicago Neighborhood Ranks on List of '51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World'

If you're a Chicago resident, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.

As part of their fifth annual index survey, Time Out Magazine canvassed 20,000 "city-dwellers" around the globe to find out what they each love (or hate) about their chosen city. And while the word "cool" is of course subjective, the list says, rankings were based on accessibility, culture and nightlife, and wide variety of affordable food and drink along with "lively street life and big community vibes."

The top scoring neighborhoods also earned points for walkability, with offerings for both tourist and locals.

According to the global list, neighborhoods in only 6 U.S. cities made the cut.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Coming in at No. 1 is Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico, which Time Out says is known to many locals as the "country’s cultural capital," and the "epicenter of its underground scene."

The first U.S. neighborhood to grace the list of cool is Ridgewood in New York City at No. 4, which sits on the Brooklyn-Queens border.

Coming in at No. 16 is Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, which the list says won for its ties to the Polish community, top-rated Mexican food and array of eccentric small businesses -- which includes a bug museum and a horror-themed coffee shop -- in addition to opportunities for both growing families and solo residents.

"Avondale is a rare place that feels equally welcoming to families, arty twenty-somethings and working-class Chicagoans," Time Out says. "And as the neighborhood deals with rising rents and other symptoms of gentrification, community organizations are hard at work to make sure it stays that way."

If you're itching to spend a day filled with Avondale-style cool, Time Out suggests starting it with pastries at the Loaf Lounge -- whose chocolate cake was made famous by the FX show The Bear -- enjoying the Polish cathedral-style architecture at the Basilica of St. Hyacinth, eating tacos at Taqueria Mazamitla and then knocking a few vintage pins down at Avondale Bowl.

Rounding out the list's top 10 coolest neighborhoods are Cais do Sodré in Lisbon, Portgual at No. 2; Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia at No. 3; Mile End in Monteal, Canada at No. 5; Barrio Logan in San Diego, California at No. 6; Shimokitawawa in Tokyo, Japan at No. 7; Clifton, in Margate, UK at No. 8; Barrio Yungay in Santigo, Chile at No. 9; and Cours Julien in Marseille, France at No. 10.

The full list of 51 neighborhoods can be found here.