Hours after hazmat spill, Stevenson Expressway remains shut down. Here's what happened

All lanes of Interstate 55 remained shut down near Hodgkins ahead of the afternoon rush hour following a hazmat spill, according to authorities and traffic data.

Northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 near LaGrange Road were initially shut down at around 9:15 a.m., According to the Illinois State Police, a disabled semi on the right shoulder was found to be leaking hydrogen peroxide from its trailer.

As of 2:30 p.m., Google maps showed that northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate remained closed between Harlem Avenue and Illinois Route 171. Multiple fire agencies as well as a hazmat clean-up crew were working on the scene.

Extensive backups were reported as a result of the closures.

Drivers have been advised to use alternate routes until the situation is resolved.

Check back for updates on this developing story.