summit

Hours after hazmat spill, Stevenson Expressway remains shut down. Here's what happened

Multiple fire agencies as well as a hazmat clean-up crew were working on the scene.

By Matt Stefanski and Courtney Sisk

Summit Fire Department

All lanes of Interstate 55 remained shut down near Hodgkins ahead of the afternoon rush hour following a hazmat spill, according to authorities and traffic data.

Northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 near LaGrange Road were initially shut down at around 9:15 a.m., According to the Illinois State Police, a disabled semi on the right shoulder was found to be leaking hydrogen peroxide from its trailer.

As of 2:30 p.m., Google maps showed that northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate remained closed between Harlem Avenue and Illinois Route 171. Multiple fire agencies as well as a hazmat clean-up crew were working on the scene.

Extensive backups were reported as a result of the closures.

Drivers have been advised to use alternate routes until the situation is resolved.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

summit
