All SB Stevenson Expressway lanes closed due to hazmat spill; ISP advises motorists to find ‘alternate routes'

All southbound lanes on I-55 near Hodgkins were closed Friday morning due to a "hazmat spill," involving hydrogen peroxide the Illinois State Police said.

According to IDOT, the spill closed all southbound lanes on the Stevenson expressway, approximately one-quarter mile north of LaGrange Road.

Cook County: All I-55 southbound lanes are closed due to a hazmat spill on I-55, Stevenson, southbound north of US-12/20/45. pic.twitter.com/5hu0a1Wv0M — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) February 16, 2024

Illinois State Police said a disabled semi on the right shoulder was found to be leaking hydrogen peroxide from its trailer. Multiple fire service agencies as well as a hazmat clean-up crew were on the scene, ISP added.

All traffic is being diverted as First Avenue, IDOT said.

"All lanes of I-55 are shut down at this point and motorists are advised to choose alternate routes," ISP warned.

Total Traffic reports backups at Harlem Avenue due to the spill.

Closed due to accident in #Stevenson on Stevenson (I-55) Outbound between 1st Ave and La Grange Rd, solid traffic back to Harlem Ave #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZoWap — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) February 16, 2024

No further details were available. This is a developing story and will be updated.