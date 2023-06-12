Man facing felony DUI, reckless driving charges in Hoffman Estates crash left 2 teens killed

The man officials say is responsible for causing a fatal car crash over the weekend in Hoffman Estates that resulted in the death of two teens will appear in court Monday.

According to the Hoffman Estates Police Department, Deni Rubio, 32, of Elgin, has been charged with five felony charges in the incident: two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person, two counts of reckless homicide and one count of attempt to disarm a peace officer.

Rubio's bond hearing is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Rolling Meadows Court House, officials said.

At approximately 8:52 a.m. Saturday, Hoffman Estates police and fire departments responded to the intersection of Higgins Road and Barrington Road for a "serious" crash involving three vehicles.

According to officials, due to the crash, the road remained closed for several hours. Video and photos from the scene show a grey Honda sedan mangled, with car parts strewn across the roadway. Photos also show the front driver's side of a white van damaged, with its driver's side mirror hanging off and airbags inflated.

The driver of one of the vehicles, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Amelia Mazeikis, 18, of Hoffman Estates, was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. A passenger who was traveling in Mazeikis' car, identified as D'Shaun Tudela, 18, also of Hoffman Estates, was also transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two other individuals involved sustained non-life threatening injuries, police stated.

According to authorities, Mazeikis and Tudela had recently graduated from Schaumburg High School.

"Class of 2023 graduates Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun Tudela were individuals with bright futures ahead of them, and this devastating news affects many in our Saxon high school community," a statement from Township High School District 211 said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends, and we also offer our sincere condolences to all Schaumburg High School students, families and staff."

A report from the Chicago Sun-Times says that the two had dated for about three years and were on their way to work when the crash happened.

According to school officials, support services staff and grief counselors will be available Monday at Schaumburg High School.

The Hoffman Estates crash comes one month after four teens who were students at Buffalo Grove High School were killed in a "major" multi-vehicle crash in Wheeling.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.