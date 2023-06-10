2 teens killed in 3-vehicle Hoffman Estates crash, police say

Two 18-year-olds died Saturday morning when three vehicles collided in north suburban Hoffman Estates, according to police.

At around 8:52 a.m., officers with the Hoffman Estates Police Department were called to the intersection of Higgins and Barrington roads regarding a motor vehicle crash. One of the drivers, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities. An 18-year-old riding in the same vehicle was also transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Two other individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries, police stated.

While a cause hasn't been determined, police say an initial investigation indicates alcohol may have been involved.

The names of those involved are being withheld while the Cook County Medical Examiner's office works to notify the victims' families.