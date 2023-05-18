Classmates To Hold Memorial At Site of Wheeling Crash That Killed 4 Buffalo Grove High School Students

A large memorial filled with candles, flowers, messages and photos in front of a Wheeling intersection continues to grow after a "major" multi-car crash killed four teenagers earlier this week.

According to officials, 18-year-old Richard De-Ita, 17-year-old Kevin Hernandez-Teran, 16-year-old Jesus Rodriguez of Wheeling, and 17-year-old Ricky Barcenas, of Arlington Heights, lost their lives in what the Wheeling Police Department described as a "major traffic crash" due to speed and "disregard for traffic signal."

Three others were injured in the crash, authorities say. At least one of those hurt, a 17-year-old, remains in the ICU.

According to authorities, all four of those killed were students at Buffalo Grove High School.

According to Wheeling Police, the accident occurred at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of Dundee and Schonebeck. Photos and video from the scene show several dark-colored vehicles badly damaged, with car parts scattered across the roadway.

“We were just going home," said Angelina Gomez’s, the sister of Jesus Rodriguez. "Next thing I know I was behind them and there was a red light. Richard thought he could beat it. He tried to brake, but I guess the car wasn’t braking.”

Gomez, who was traveling in a separate vehicle that was also involved in the accident, witnessed the crash take place.

She says she tried to get to her brother after the crash, but couldn’t open the SUV’s door.

“I tried checking up on my brother,” she said. “He was still breathing. I tried opening the door, but I couldn’t.”

Brenda Lorenzo, Ricky Bercenas' mother, says Ricky, a soccer player, had jut attended senior prom, and was set to graduate in a matter of days. and was hanging out with friends just days before their scheduled graduation.

“Just love your kids,” she said. “Try to spend as much time as you can with them.”

While officials at Buffalo Grove High School say the school remains closed fire, students at 10 a.m. are planning to gather at the site of the crash to continuing honoring their friends and classmates.

“He was a good student,” Joseph Barcenas said of his cousin Rickey. “He was a good gentleman to his mom. He was a good boy with me, and respectful to every single person.”