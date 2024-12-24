Holidays

Here are 5 drive-through Christmas lights displays you can visit in the Chicago area

File photo
Getty Images

The holidays are here, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate - from baking cookies to ice skating and building a snowman - if weather permits.

But don't forget those breathtaking holiday lights displays.

While some might require you to get out of your vehicle - that's certainly not the case everywhere. Several places across the Chicago area offer the opportunity to take in dazzling lights shows from the comfort of your vehicle.

Here are just a few:

Light of Christmas - Guaranteed Rate Field

Billed as "Chicagoland's premier drive-thru Christmas light show experience," Light of Christmas allows guests to immerse themselves into a wonderland of light displays, all synchronized to fun holiday classics, according to its website.

Dates

Nov. 21 to Jan. 5

Time

5 to 9 p.m.; gates close at 9 p.m.

Cost

  • After Dec. 23: $31.99
  • Fast Plus 2X Pass: $45.99-54.99

Location

Guaranteed Rate Field - 333 W. 35th St. Chicago, IL 60616

Willow Hill Lights - Northbrook

Featuring more than 1.5 million lights, Willow Hill Lights at Willow Hill Golf Course takes visitors on a 2.5-mile-long journey through three drive-through tunnels and a 30-foot Christmas tree.

Dates

Nov. 22 to Jan. 5

Time

Opens at 5 p.m. nightly

Cost

  • $40 per car
  • $80 per bus

Location

1350 Willow Rd. Northbrook, IL 60062

Santa's Rock n' Lights - Geneva

With more than one-mile of lights synchronized to music, Santa's Rock n' Lights at the Kane County Cougars Stadium has everything from color-changing light technology to larger than life sculptures such as dinosaurs, reindeers and polar bears.

Dates

Open most days Nov. 22 through Dec. 31

Cost

  • $29.99 to 36.99 per vehicle with up to 6 people
  • $6.99 extra per person over 6 people

Location

Kane County Cougars Stadium - 34W002 Cherry Ln. Geneva, IL 60134

The Aurora Festival of Lights - Philips Park

The Aurora Festival of Lights, the largest free outdoor drive-through holiday light display in the region, has returned for its 18th year. Visitors can enjoy a mile of spectacular lighted displays from the comfort of the car while listening to holiday songs on a closed-circuit radio station, according to the event's website.

Dates

Nov. 29 - Dec. 29

Time

5 to 9 p.m.

Note

Admission is free, but visitors should register for an entry ticket here.

Location

Philips Park - 1000 Ray Moses Dr. Aurora, IL 60505

Winter WonderLights - Merrillville, Indiana

Spanning over half a mile, the attraction allows visitors to immerse themselves in a mesmerizing world of festive lights, accompanied by their favorite holiday music, according to its website.

Dates

Until Dec. 29

Time

  • Sunday-Thursday: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 24 and 25: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location

7595 E. Lincoln Hwy. Merrillville, IN 46410

