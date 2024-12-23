Chicago-area mall holiday hours: What's open, closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Before the countdown to 2025, there's the countdown to get all your holiday shopping in before Christmas Eve and Hanukkah hit for 2024 -- and they're approaching quickly.

This year Christmas Eve falls on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day falls on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah also falls on Wednesday at sundown.

Both holidays come with plenty of gift giving, and some stores have extended hours leading up to the holidays. Others though, may have shortened ones.

Here's a look at Chicago-area mall and store hours over the holiday week:

Chicago Premium Outlet Mall Aurora:

Monday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday. Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed (Christmas Day)

Thursday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gurnee Mills:

Monday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday. Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed (Christmas Day)

Thursday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fashion Outlets of Chicago Rosemont:

Monday, Dec. 23: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday. Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed (Christmas Day)

Thursday, Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Orland Square:

Monday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday. Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed (Christmas Day)

Thursday, Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hawthorn Vernon Hills:

Monday, Dec. 23: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday. Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed (Christmas Day)

Thursday, Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg:

Monday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday. Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed (Christmas Day)

Thursday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westfield Old Orchard, Skokie:

Monday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday. Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed (Christmas Day)

Thursday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Block 37, Chicago:

Monday, Dec. 23: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday. Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed (Christmas Day)

Thursday, Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fox Valley Mall, Aurora:

Monday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday. Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed (Christmas Day)

Thursday, Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Water Tower Place, Chicago:

Monday, Dec. 23: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday. Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed (Christmas Day)

Thursday, Dec. 26: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chicago Ridge Mall:

Monday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday. Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed (Christmas Day)

Thursday, Dec. 26: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, Wisconsin:

Monday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday. Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed (Christmas Day)

Thursday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

900 North Michigan Shops:

Monday, Dec. 23: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday. Dec. 24: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed (Christmas Day)

Thursday, Dec. 26: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Retail store hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas:

Best Buy

According to the website, many Best Buy stores will be "open for extended holiday hours," though customers are encouraged to check their location for exact times.

CVS

Store hours may vary by location, with some CVS locations open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kohl's

Kohl's has extended store hours leading up to the holidays, from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, with most locations open from 8 a.m. until midnight.

Christmas Eve, stores will open early, at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Orders placed by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 will be available before stores close on Christmas Eve.

Macy's

Macy's holiday hours stores may vary, with most stores open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Starbucks

Starbucks hours vary by location and store, according to a spokesperson. Many stores on Christmas Eve may have reduced hours.

Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks app or the Starbucks store locator for more.

TJ Maxx

Local stores may have extended hours leading up to Christmas week.

On Christmas Eve, most stores will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with stores closed on Christmas Day.

Walgreens

Store hours may vary, with Walgreens stores on Christmas Eve typically open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Walgreens plans to be open on Christmas, according to a spokesperson.