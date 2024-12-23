Costco Chicago hours: What are Costco's hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day?

Somehow, the holidays sneak up each year, with consumers running out stores like Costco at the last minute as Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Hanukkah approach. But what are the warehouse club's hours this week?

Store hours hours for Costco may vary by location on Christmas Eve, with most Costco stores open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Leading up to Christmas Eve, stores has regular hours, open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. during the week, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

On Christmas Day, Costco is closed, the website said. It's one of seven holidays the retailer observes, with closures also on New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving Day.

But Costco isn't the only Chicago-area store closed on Christmas. Here's a full list of holiday store hours at grocery stores and more:

Grocery Store Hours: Christmas Eve

ALDI – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Market – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Butera Market – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or later

Cermak Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Costco – Store hours vary by location, with many open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Food 4 Less – Closing at 8 p .m.

Henein's -- stores close at 4 p.m.

Jewel Osco – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mariano’s – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meijer – stores may vary by location, with many stores open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Strack and Van Til – Until 6 p.m.

Target – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tony’s Fresh Market – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trader Joe's – Most Trader Joe's stores will close early on Christmas Eve, with many stores open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walt’s Food Center – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods Market – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Woodman's Food Market – most stores expected to be open from midnight to 5:45 p.m.

Grocery Store Hours: Christmas Day

ALDI – Closed

Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Market – Closed

Cermak Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Costco – Closed

Food 4 Less – Closed

Henein's – Closed on Christmas Day and the day after

Jewel Osco – Closed

Mariano’s – Closed

Meijer – Closed

Strack and Van Til – Closed

Target – Closed

Tony’s Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fresh Market – Closed

Trader Joe's – Closed

Walmart – Closed

Walt’s Food Center –Closed

Whole Foods Market – Closed

Woodman's Food Market – Closed

Butera Market did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for Christmas Day hours.

Retail Store Hours: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Best Buy

According to the website, many Best Buy stores will be "open for extended holiday hours," though customers are encouraged to check their location for exact times.

CVS

Store hours may vary by location, with some CVS locations open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kohl's

Kohl's has extended store hours leading up to the holidays, from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, with most locations open from 8 a.m. until midnight.

Christmas Eve, stores will open early, at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Orders placed by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 will be available before stores close on Christmas Eve.

Macy's

Macy's holiday hours stores may vary, with most stores open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Starbucks

Starbucks hours vary by location and store, according to a spokesperson. Many stores on Christmas Eve may have reduced hours.

Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks app or the Starbucks store locator for more.

TJ Maxx

Local stores may have extended hours leading up to Christmas week.

On Christmas Eve, most stores will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with stores closed on Christmas Day.

Walgreens

Store hours may vary, with Walgreens stores on Christmas Eve typically open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Walgreens plans to be open on Christmas, according to a spokesperson.