What time are Target, Walmart and more open on Christmas Eve? Holiday store hours

Need a last-minute gift or ingredient ahead of Christmas Day and the start of Hanukkah?

While many stores like Target and Walmart will be open on Christmas Eve, several will have limited hours and others will close.

Here's a look at what stores offering extended holiday hours, and what's open and closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24:

Aldi

Aldi stores will operate on "limited hours" on Christmas Eve. Customers are encouraged to check their local store.

Best Buy

According to the website, many Best Buy stores will be "open for extended holiday hours," though customers are encouraged to check their location for exact times.

Mall-based Best Buy stores vary based on mall hours, Best Buy said.

On Christmas Eve, most Best Buy stores are expected to be open until 6 p.m.

Costco

Christmas Eve, Costco store hours vary by location, with many open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVS

Store hours may vary by location, with some CVS locations open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jewel Osco

Leading up to Christmas Eve, all Jewel Osco stores have normal hours, with stores open at 6 a.m. through midnight.

Christmas Eve, stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Heinen's

Last year, Heinen's stores closed at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores were also closed on Christmas Day, and the day after.

Heinen's encourages customers to call their local store for their holiday store hours. Most stores are expected to open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Kohl's

Kohl's has extended store hours leading up to the holidays, from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, with most locations open from 8 a.m. until midnight.

Christmas Eve, stores will open early, at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Orders placed by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 will be available before stores close on Christmas Eve.

Macy's

Macy's holiday hours stores may vary, with most stores open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mariano's

All stores and fuel centers will open at 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve and close at 6 p.m., Mariano's said, with most Mariano's pharmacies closing at 4 p.m. that day.

Meijer

Meijer stores may vary by location, with many stores open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Starbucks

Starbucks hours vary by location and store, according to a spokesperson. Many stores on Christmas Eve may have reduced hours.

Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks app or the Starbucks store locator for more.

Target

Through Dec. 23, the Minnesota-based retailer is offering extended hours, with stores open at 7 a.m. until midnight local time.

Christmas Eve, Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Trader Joe's

Most Trader Joe's stores will close early on Christmas Eve, with many stores open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers are encouraged to check their local stores.

TJ Maxx

Local stores may have extended hours leading up to Christmas week.

On Christmas Eve, most stores will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with stores closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart

Walmart stores are typically open from 6 a.m. 11 p.m.

On Christmas Eve, store hours may vary by location, with many opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

Whole Foods

Most Whole Foods stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours may vary by location, with many open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customers are encouraged to check their local stores.

Walgreens

Store hours may vary, with Walgreens stores on Christmas Eve typically open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Woodman's Food Market

Woodman's Food Market locations are typically open 24 hours, but not on holidays.

Store hours on Christmas Eve may vary, with most stores expected to be open from midnight to 5:45 p.m.